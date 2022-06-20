Thor: Love And Thunder Taika Waititi Provides Funny Explanation For Chris Hemsworth’s Nude Scene

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a wild one so far, with the universe expanding on the small and silver screens. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which has a ton of anticipation behind it– especially thanks to the first trailer. And Waititi recently provided a funny explanation for Chris Hemsworth’s nude scene in the upcoming blockbuster.

The second full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder basically broke the internet, debuting Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. But the trailer also featured another notable moment, which was re-watched on YouTube countless times. Namely when Chris Hemsworth’s title character ends up naked after his clothes were blown away by Zeus (Russell Crowe). Taika Waititi was recently asked by ComicBook about that already iconic sequence, revealing:

We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on. That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it's, you have to provide for the masses.

Well, there you have it. While Thor: Love and Thunder has lots going for it including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy , it seems like Taika Waititi always intended for the franchise’s star to bare it all. And it sounds like Chris Hemsworth has gotten used to showing off his hulking physicality in the MCU– although this is one step further from his typical shirtless scene.

In the second trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the titular Avenger attends a meeting with Russell Crowe’s Zeus . It seems thinks don’t go well, and his “disguise” is blown away in front of a huge audience of people. But accidentally removes too much, with Chris Hemsworth going nude in the process. While the trailer censored the actor’s butt, smart money says that won’t be the case when Taika Waititi’s sophomore Marvel movie is released in theaters.

Taika Waititi brought new life to the Thor franchise with Ragnarok, especially after the disappointing performance of The Dark World. The Oscar-winning filmmaker added color and way more humor to the property, and he wanted to go even further and bigger for Love and Thunder. As such, it seems like the mysterious blockbuster could seemingly go anywhere.

As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder below. The mysterious new Marvel movie looks like it’s going to be a wild one, and it’ll be interesting to see if the project is Chris Hemsworth’s final bow as the hero. After all, he’s already the first Avenger to be given a fourth solo movie.

Chris Hemsworth is one of many actors who have worked out super hard after getting a superhero movie. The 38 year-old actor has also shown off his ripped physique in Netflix’s Extraction franchise, which requires a ton of action sequences. So it looks like his Thor body isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.