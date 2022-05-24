Thor: Love And Thunder’s Trailer Revealed Christian Bale As Gorr, And Fans Are Comparing His Look To Voldemort

Last night we got the newest trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder , which gave us a bit more insight into the plot and how the characters, including Natalie Portman’s Mjolnir-wielding Jane Foster fit into it all. However, based on the social media response to the new trailer, most of the interest surrounds the fact that we got our first look at the movie’s villain, and he looks more than a little like the antagonist from another big franchise: Harry Potter.

Christian Bale will portray Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder and while we knew that was the plan already, the new trailer was our first look at what the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character will look like. And he kind of looks like Voldemort. A lot of people on Twitter are making comparisons between Bale’s Gorr and Ralph Fiennes’ Voldemort from the Harry Potter movies . He’s pale and hairless and skinny. He does have a nose, though.

GUYS VOLDEMORT WITH A NOSE IN THOR LOVE AND THUNDER pic.twitter.com/L64DDAH1QqMay 24, 2022 See more

While I can’t say my own mind went directly here when watching the trailer last night, now that it’s been mentioned I can’t really unsee it. Gorr looks like Voldemort if he had a nose but dropped a few pounds. Gorr is quite skinny actually. He doesn’t exactly look physically imposing, but he more than makes up for that in looking terrifying. Some fans responding to the trailer think Gorr looks a great deal scarier than Voldemort.

Gorr the God Butcher over here making Voldemort look like a muppet baby https://t.co/g6PvgkS1MGMay 24, 2022 See more

Beyond the addition of a nose on Gorr, the big difference between him and Voldemort is that Gorr is looking much more svelte than Voldemort. It’s maybe not surprising, considering how frequently Christian Bale has physically transformed himself , that Gorr looks like he hasn’t eaten recently. In the comics, the character grew up on a planet with little food, but some fans feel like Voldemort went on a crash diet.

Voldemort got on Keto after he was unable to catch a kid.. u gotta feel for him#ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/ibXOeOuSSQMay 24, 2022 See more

While people are certainly having fun, by and large people seem to be excited to see Christian Bale play Gorr. Any comparisons to Lord Voldemort are largely made with Gorr in the favorable side in that comparison. People are liking Gorr. Some people are really liking Gorr.

Voldemort if he was hot https://t.co/v23xILRRxMMay 24, 2022 See more