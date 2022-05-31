Thor: Love And Thunder: YouTube Revealed The Most Replayed Part Of The Trailer, And The Results Are Hilarious

Phase Four of the MCU has been a wild ride so far, and there’s no telling what’s going to happen next. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time a hero is given a fourth solo movie. YouTube has revealed the most replayed part of the full Thor 4 trailer , and the results are hilarious.

The full-length trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder gave the rabid fandom plenty to sink their teeth into, including the first glimpse at Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr and some badass footage of Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor . The trailer currently has a whopping 34 million views, although there’s one particular moment that folks keep rewatching: the scene where Chris Hemsworth gets naked in front of Russell Crowe’s Zeus. When scanning on the YouTube video, the following can be seen:

(Image credit: YouTube)

Chris Hemsworth is showing off his insane body during Thor: Love and Thunder, and it looks like fans are taking their time to rewind/pause on the steamy footage from the first trailer. “Sex sells” is an old cliche, but it certainly seems like it continues to ring true. Especially when the blockbuster hits theaters and Hemsworth’s butt of Thunder is no longer blurred out.

A ton of Marvel actors work out hard to get into superhero shape before and during filming. Both Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd got ripped to play their respective heroes, while Brie Larson has washboard abs for Captain Marvel. Chris Hemsworth is known for bringing a hulking physicality to the big screen, and clearly that work is paying off in the first footage of Thor: Love and Thunder.

As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. As YouTube points out, the most replayed moment comes at the 2:00 minute mark, which is when we get to see just how massive Chris Hemsworth is.

Chris Hemsworth has gotten a shirtless scene in all of his Thor movies, as well as some of the Avengers flicks that have arrived over the years. As such, he’s probably used to getting ripped as hell while playing the beloved Marvel hero. Although it looks like Taika Waitit had him really show it all off for Love and Thunder.

With Doctor Strange 2 in the rearview, anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder has reached a fever pitch. Indeed, Taika Waititi’s sophomore MCU project has a lot going for it, including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy . Fans are also eager to see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster return to the MCU, and transform into Mighty Thor in the process.