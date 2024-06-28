Tom Hiddleston Reveals Which MCU Characters He Wants Loki To Share The Screen With Next, And I'm On Board

Deadpool & Wolverine's release might be the upcoming Marvel movie that everyone will be talking about this summer, but there are other team-ups that could happen in the future--at least if Tom Hiddleston has anything to say about it. In an interview, Loki star Tom Hiddleston was given the idea and he did have some intriguing thoughts on the matter.

I don't think Hiddleston was expecting to be asked about another Marvel team-up after his role in the Avengers movies, but a reporter from Variety asked him and he gamely answered.

Now they're all these new... the X-Men are back in there right. Wolverine's in there. My friend Charlie Cox plays Daredevil and he's got a show coming out. I love Charlie to bits. We did a play together on Broadway years ago. It'd be fun. ...I think Wolverine was in the original Avengers as far as I remember so there is some comic book history there. I'd have to dig my old comic books out.

While it is true that Wolverine has a history that goes back to being introduced in a Hulk comic and the character serving in World War II with Captain America, Wolverine hasn’t really interacted with Loki much. Still, it is something that would be fun to see. My money would be on Wolverine winning the mash-up and plenty of snark would be involved.

What we do know about Deadpool & Wolverine is that the TVA is involved and there will be cameos from various characters so Loki making an appearance wouldn’t be out of the blue. If a Wolverine and Loki mash-up were to happen then this movie would probably provide the best template for one. Of course, then Deadpool would be involved which would make things that much more interesting. I could already hear Deadpool jokes about Loki’s outfits or attempts at gaining power.

Hiddleston also brought up how he would love to work with Charlie Cox, star of Daredevil, because the two are friends. He mentioned the Broadway play the two did together in 2019 called Betrayal, so I'm assuming the chemistry would be fantastic. Daredevil is also being brought back to the MCU for a revival that is bringing back the cast from the Netflix series. Besides, they have already swapped the roles of Daredevil and Loki with each other off camera.

A Loki and Daredevil face-off would be easier to pull off since both characters in the MCU have such a history with New York. It definitely helps that part of the creative team, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, from Loki Season 2 are also responsible for a large portion of episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. With time-travel involved anything could be possible. I wouldn’t mind slotting in Loki as another sidekick for Matt in the Born Again storyline.

As far as we know about the upcoming series, Loki isn’t slated to be in it but with Marvel’s history of cameos, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. We’ll just gave to wait until the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26, and Daredevil: Born Again next March to see if any of Tom Hiddleston’s ideas happen.