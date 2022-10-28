Venom 3 Has Found A Director, And They Know The Tom Hardy Franchise Inside And Out

Sometimes a person comes along, and through bonding over the course of two major motion pictures, they become the ringer to close things out on a high note. The upcoming Marvel movie Venom 3 seems to have found just that champion, as writer/producer Kelly Marcel has been tapped to direct the conclusion to Tom Hardy’s anti-heroic trilogy. From the sound of things, it seems like these two are of such a like mind that they can finish each other’s symbiotes.

Deadline broke the announcement today, as the simpatico nature between Marcel and Hardy has been cited as the main reason she’s been given the director’s chair. With their visions for the big finish apparently aligned, Kelly Marcel became a prime choice for the gig.

While the pair were previously revealed as the writing team for Venom 3 , this is quite the promotion for Kelly Marcel, who is following in the footsteps of previous franchise directors Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis. As you could guess, this announcement is absent of plot details specific to where the next and final chapters of Eddie Brock’s solo adventures will go.

We’re not totally without some sort of clue as to what this final Venom chapter may have in store. After all, through their previous adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve seen Eddie Brock and Venom do a bit of universe hopping in recent years.

The ending to Venom: Let There Be Carnage sent the pair straight into the world of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker; while Spider-Man: No Way Home shipped the symbiotic odd couple back from whence they came. Although, the third MCU Spider-Man movie’s end credits did leave the door open for more Venom outside of his self-contained trilogy.

That’s not even the only possibility in play, as Sony has been hard at work developing its Spider-Man-adjacent cinematic universe through projects like the ongoing Morbius saga. Jared Leto’s anti-hero is confirmed to exist in Venom’s universe , and a slew of other projects like Madame Web and Bad Bunny’s El Muerto also look to be slotting into that realm of activity.

Even if we shouldn’t expect Spider-Man to web-sling into the picture just yet, Kelly Marcel has plenty of playmates he can tear up the sandbox with the co-writer/director at the helm. The gears are already turning to give the public a fitting finale with Venom 3. As Marcel and Tom Hardy have a good idea where to head next, it feels like we might see this conclusion sooner than later.

Unfortunately, we still don't know when exactly to expect this monumental happening. At the moment, we’re still without a release date for Venom 3, though this sort of announcement might mean that production could start at some point in 2023. However, you can watch the first two Venom adventures on Starz, which can also be accessed with an add-on to an existing Prime Video subscription.