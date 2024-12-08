VFX Experts Noticed One Cool Johnny Storm Detail In Deadpool And Wolverine That Ties Chris Evans' Character Way Back To The Original

When it comes to newer Marvel movies , I think we’re going to be talking about Chris Evans’ surprising Johnny Storm moment in Deadpool & Wolverine for some time. But when three VFX artists watched the movie together, they pointed out a cool connection between The Human Torch in the 2024 movie release and the original Fantastic Four flicks.

YouTube’s Corridor Crew often react to the VFX in popular movies, and they recently did so for Deadpool & Wolverine. While the three artists viewed the movie together, they noticed one element about Johnny Storm’s appearance. Here’s what Nico Pueringer said on the episode after posing to fellow artists about whether the movie was using the same effect from the original movie:

So, like the old Fantastic Four fire effects, because of the way you had to render the fire, you had to kind of artificially tell it to make this part bright and make this part dark. It feels like the same effect.

It’s been 20 years since Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm first said “Flame On!”, and admittedly a lot has changed in the world of VFX. However, these artists suggested that the artists on Deadpool & Wolverine actually decided to use the same effect, just perhaps in a slightly updated fashion, to pay homage to the character as he was in the previous Fantastic Four movies. Check out this side-by-side below:

Pretty cool, right? This isn’t something a typical movie viewer would notice, but it’s interesting hearing from VFX artists that the effect that was used on the 2024 film is very similar to how Johnny Storm was originally created back in the day. Another one of the VFX artists also said this:

It does feel like they are trying to be very true to the original style.

What a great detail. If you’re curious about Corridor Crew’s full breakdown of the VFX of Deadpool & Wolverine, you can check out their full episode below.

Once Deadpool & Wolverine became a big box office hit over the summer, Chris Evans said it was a “dream come true” to come back to the role of Johnny Storm alongside Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course, in the instance of the 2024 movie, he took a more comedic role and was part of one of the most hilarious end credits scenes in recent MCU memory.

Following Chris Evans’ return to Johnny Storm, the Marvel movies order is going to look a bit different. In fact, a new Fantastic Four movie is on the way next summer starring an entirely new cast. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby will be Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn is playing Johnny Storm. We’ve seen Quinn in full Flame On mode in a marketing image, but we have yet to see him fully in action. How will they be depicted differently? While we wait for the next Fantastic Four movie coming this summer, you can check out Deadpool & Wolverine now with a Disney+ subscription .