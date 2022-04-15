Vincent D'Onofrio Opens Up About Daredevil's Switch From Netflix To Disney+ And The Message He Has For Fans

Netflix is officially clean of any trace of its Marvel original series, as the entire lineup has moved to Disney+. Stars of some of the shows have been expressing their excitement about the new streaming home, and now Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio is jumping on that train.

D’Onofrio portrayed Wilson Fisk on Daredevil and reprised his role in Disney+ and Marvel’s Hawkeye last year. He recently took to Twitter to respond to all the fans who are discovering Daredevil on Disney+ and reflected on his time on the show:

It's so wonderful to hear and see everyone experiencing Daredevil ⁦@Marvel⁩ on ⁦@disneyplus⁩ There are so many new fans of that series now and the original fans are still watching. Thanks to you all. Truly. I speak for Charlie Cox as well, it was a delight to make. pic.twitter.com/2RH6B2JNalApril 13, 2022 See more

Even before the Disney+ switch, Daredevil’s popularity soared when Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox both reprised their roles within a week of each other on Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, respectively. But now, with the switch to Disney+, more and more Marvel fans are able to watch Daredevil, among other favorites.

After it was revealed that Netflix would be removing the Marvel originals, it was unclear if the shows, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones, would find a new home on Disney+ or Disney-owned Hulu. Soon after, it was announced that the shows would indeed move to Disney+ and that the streamer was implementing a new parental control access due to the nature of the series.

Plenty of stars have taken to social media themselves to respond to the fact that their show is getting new life on Disney+. Though not a Netflix original, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also made the jump to Disney+, and star Elizabeth Henstridge was more than enthusiastic about the superhero show joining the Marvel lineup on its new home.

However, not everyone shares the same sentiment, but it’s for a good reason. Following the switch to Disney+, it was discovered that a pair of In Memoriam tributes for Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey that were attached to the Marvel series were removed. The final episode of Luke Cage’s second season included a tribute to Cathey, who played Luke Cage’s father, Reverend James Lucas.

Series creator Cheo Hodari Coker responded to the surprise removal on Twitter, expressing his confusion and anger. The other removal is the tribute to Marvel legend Stan Lee at the end of The Punisher Season 2, but a similar tribute to Lee still exists at the end of Jessica Jones’ third season.

Besides the fact, it seems like fans and stars alike are plenty excited about the Netflix shows on Disney+. Now that they are available among the other Marvel hits, hopefully this will mean we can get even more surprise cameos in future projects. Charlie Cox has shared his thoughts of Disney doing a “lighter” version of Daredevil, and with a reboot reportedly moving forward, it will be interesting to see if he would be in it.

Make sure you check to see everything you need to know about a Disney+ subscription so you can stream all of the Marvel shows and more.