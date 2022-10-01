Why Hugh Jackman Returning As Wolverine In Deadpool 3 Isn't Something To Get Mad About

One of the biggest Marvel reveals of 2022 recently happened, and it’s such a big thing I’m not sure that we’ve fully comprehended its significance. Hugh Jackman is finally coming to the MCU, and that’s not all, he’s playing Wolverine again . As if that news wasn’t good enough, he’s returning to be in Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds, which really feels like a dream come true.

By and large, most people on the internet acknowledge and embrace this as one of the top headlines of 2022. There are some, however, who are against this idea, and I can’t imagine why. I mean, I do know there’s always someone on the internet with a different opinion than the norm, but given this news and what we’ve learned in a very short time after, I think it’s time we review the facts and universally agree this is a good thing for all the following reasons.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Are The Hollywood Bromance The Superhero Genre Needs

There are only a few great bromances in Hollywood, and typically they’re capitalized on often. Weirdly enough, that hasn’t been the case with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. They appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and then Jackman had a vocal cameo in Free Guy, which isn’t quite as meaty as a side-by-side collaboration. It’s certainly not anywhere near the level of films shared by duos like Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson.

To be fair to Hollywood, there aren’t many movies you can throw both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds into where their strengths as actors truly shine. Deadpool 3, God willing, will be that perfect sweet spot for both actors to shine in celebrated roles and be able to give performances that will surely delight fans of their internet friendship. Oh yeah, and some playful ribbing.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Many Wanted Hugh Jackman In The MCU For Decades

If you were to put together a wish list for things people have wanted in the MCU since its inception, Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine has to be near the top. He’s far and away one of the best things to come out of Fox’s era of X-Men movies and kept audiences coming out despite the inconsistencies in the franchise . Even now, I’d argue that more people want to see him appear in the MCU than they want to see Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans return to their respective roles, and that’s saying something.

Of course, there are some different circumstances now that make all three of those a different conversation. Tony Stark and Steve Rogers both have their fates decided within the MCU, so bringing them back without some multiversal weirdness feels like some sort of bizarre retcon. But wait, doesn’t the same apply to Logan? Won’t bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine cheapen the entire plot of that movie? It’s a talking point naysayers are drilling on, which is why the next three points are dedicated solely to that argument.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool 3 Is The Perfect Movie To Do This Kind Of Thing

The great thing about Deadpool, both as a character and a franchise, is that breaking the rules is deeply ingrained. You don’t have to sit around and wonder how Marvel will organically put Deadpool in the MCU because the most canon thing you can do is have Deadpool directly reference it like he did in Deadpool 2. Similarly, we don’t really have to wonder that hard how Deadpool 3 will justify bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the story, because literally, any explanation makes sense in the world of Deadpool.

Furthermore, it’s hard to imagine anything that occurs in Deadpool 3 will seriously alter an audience's perception of the ending of Logan . This is not going to be a movie that will try to deliver something of greater emotional impact than what happened there. This is the same film franchise that defeated The Juggernaut by shoving a live electrical wire up his butt. Whatever occurs in Deadpool 3 will likely be fun, raunchy and violent, but I wouldn’t for a second believe it’s re-treading what Logan accomplished.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

No One Was This Outraged When Patrick Stewart Returned As Professor X

It’s bizarre to see some people up in arms about the idea of Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3, especially when we had similar news like this break earlier in the year. Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness made it pretty clear in its trailer that Patrick Stewart would reprise his role as Professor X, and as we all know, he did. Not only that, he appeared in the iconic '90s wheelchair, and then was killed on-screen in a traumatic way.

In no way did that death compromise the ending of Logan, nor was anyone worried about it after the fact. This isn’t Marvel’s first rodeo, and they’re well into dealing with multiversal storylines. I don’t see Kevin Feige or the other powers at be green-lighting this idea unless they have an explicit plan of how it’s going to be handled in a way that appeases the most amount of people. Of all the things to be worried about in regards to Hugh Jackman appearing as Wolverine. This should be the bottom of the list. By the way, Stewart still returned even after teasing he wouldn’t because of Logan . Regardless of what Jackman said in the past, all actors can go back on their word.

(Image credit: 20th Century)

The Director Of Logan Is Completely Fine With It

If there’s anyone on this Earth I think would be justifiably miffed that Deadpool 3 is happening and potentially cheapening Wolverine's death in Logan, it’s director James Mangold. Of course, Mangold realized some people would also reach that assumption, so decided to have some fun before shooting off his official seal of approval for whatever is on the way. If Mangold isn’t upset about the movie being made, should anyone be?

The answer is that folks will find a reason to get upset about anything, but the simple solution at this point for them is just to pretend it’s not happening. No amount of rabble-rousing, rage posting or griping will stop this wave. With Mangold on board, the anti-Deadpool 3 movement lost what could’ve been the strongest support in making a case against it. With him gone, the best course of action at this point is to just pretend they never saw the casting and don’t watch the movie. Everyone else will watch and hopefully see a team-up we’re blessed to have in this decade.