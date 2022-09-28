Logan Director Leaves Marvel Fans Miffed After Posting Funny Response To Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 Role

Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 shook the internet after Jackman had been adamant his days as the X-Man were over. Of course, Logan director James Mangold got wind of the news. Having crafted the character’s swan song, it was expected the Oscar-nominated director would have something to say. He had a humorous take on the big reveal. Mangold learned social media isn’t the place for humor. The Logan director left Marvel fans miffed over his funny response.

Upon hearing about Jackman playing Wolverine once again, the filmmaker decided to be a little cheeky and posted a meme of the character being stabbed by a tree branch after being hoisted up by Pierce on his Twitter account. Mangold meant for it to be funny, but Marvel fans weren’t laughing cause of discourse among the fandom. After the post went viral, the Ford v. Ferrari director hopped back on the platform to issue an apology for causing such a steer.

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up! pic.twitter.com/qaCG4Z39x4September 28, 2022 See more

See the Oscar-nominated director wasn’t trying to be shady or spitting bitterness toward anyone involved with Deadpool 3. He even went as far as tagged Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in his apology. That proved there are no hard feelings between the men as they are all connected to the Wolverine legacy. He’s as hyped for the genetically modified mutant to return to the big screen as fans are.

It not only caught the eye of Marvel fans, but Reynolds himself. The Adam Project star kept things simple by replying with a goat emoji. So, the 45-year-old actor got the humor and understood how important the superhero movie was to the character’s popularity. While the MCU star was okay with Mangold’s words, the fans weren’t as forgiving. One user pointed out the Oscar-nominated film was set in future as the Deadpool 2 sequel is set in the present.

I’m sure I’m not the first person to say this today, but Logan is set in THE FUTURE. Even if canon of the X-Men movies (sigh) was that important to you, you could rationalize that whatever happens in #Deadpool3 happens BEFORE Logan.

Another replier took the timeline a little further by pointing out the exact years each film takes place. The Marvel devotee just wanted Wolverine to be used better than Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Logan takes place in 2029 anyway. The MCU is in 2024 so Logan can still be in his future in any continuity. Heck, they already did it with Patrick Stewart but I hope that unlike Patrick Stewart, they don’t waste Hugh.

Soon, another Marvel fan chimed in to remind Mangold the MCU is currently in the Multiverse Saga. He pointed out the fans have been wanting these team-up.

Sir James, multiverse Logan will forever be amazing. But we NEED this Deadpool and Wolverine movie to happen.

It appeared the user wanted a do-over for 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Another commenter mistook Mangold’s humor for bitterness over Logan before echoing the sentiment of needing Wolverine and Deadpool together once more.

I’d be bitter if I made a masterpiece about saying goodbye to a character only to have him brought back years later. But I also really want to see deadpool and wolverine together so im good either way.

One user appeared to empathize with Mangold’s take by calling the 2017 film “a perfect send-off.” They called out 20th Century and Marvel for their overuse of certain characters.

I thought you would be angry as hell like I am. Logan was a perfect send-off for Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine. @20thcentury and @MarvelStudios are really getting on my nerves.

Upon seeing the director’s post, another replier signaled Logan was more of an alternated storyline like Xavier in Doctor Strange 2. They couldn’t help but wait for Jackman’s Wolverine return.

Logan really defied all earlier canon anyway and to me was always a kind of "What if" storyline. I mean Xavier showed up in Multiverse of Madness as well and that wasn't Logan's Xavier as well. And I am actually hyped to see Hugh as a fun, prime Wolverine again.

It appeared fans and Reynolds’ wishes have come true after he added Jackman to a Deadpool video. He continued the Wolverine MCU campaign with his Deadpool 3 idea and asked fans to write Marvel CEO Kevin Feige for the mutant’s inclusion. Now, fans can see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up once again when Deadpool 3 drops in 2024. The Deadpool 2 sequel is part of the full slate of upcoming Marvel movies premiering over the next few years.