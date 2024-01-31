Why One X-Men Director Thinks Deadpool 3 Will ‘Save’ The MCU

In the years since its inception, Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine that's constantly releasing both big screen movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Shawn Levy's Deadpool 3, which will finally bring Ryan Reynolds' title character into the shared universe. And one previous X-Men director explained why the third Deadpool flick will "save" the MCU as a whole.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is pretty limited, resulting in constant chatter online about what Levy and Reynolds have up their sleeves. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen a decline in box office performance lately, but filmmaker Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, X-Men: First Class) thinks that the Deadpool threequel could change the course of the shared universe. As he told Bro Bible's Post Credit podcast:

The few snippets that I know about Deadpool vs. Wolverine — or Wolverine vs. Deadpool, I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable.

How delightfully cryptic. While he's not revealing any secrets, what information Vaughn knows about Deadpool 3 has clearly impressed him. And with that movie hitting theaters this summer, some information should come to us sooner rather than later.

The stakes definitely feel high for Marvel movies to succeed, especially following the dismal box office performance of The Marvels. Other titles like Ant-Man 3 have struggled as well, raising concerns about superhero fatigue. Later in his same podcast appearance, Vaughn explained why he thinks Deadpool 3 will shake things up, saying:

That’s going to be the jolt… the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life… I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel universe.

Honestly, that does sound about right. Ryan Reynolds' previous two Deadpool movies brought something wholly original to the superhero genre. The original film proved that R-Rated comic book movies could still make a ton of money at the box office, and the pair of blockbusters were also produced on much smaller of a budget than other superhero flicks.

Of course, the most iconic aspect of the Deadpool series is its R-Rating, and the title character's penchant for breaking the fourth wall and poking fun at the genre. Now that Wade Wilson will finally be operating within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one can only imagine how he'll take aim at its various movies and TV shows.

Deadpool 3 is currently expected to hit theaters on July 26th.