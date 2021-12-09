Will Chris Hemsworth Keep Playing Thor After Love And Thunder? Here’s His Honest Thoughts

Remember when the biggest MCU moment was seeing the six Avengers unite in New York City to take some aliens down? Next year, that will have happened a decade ago. Since that time, the core heroes who comprised Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have begun to fade in the background as new characters are introduced. Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow are out of the picture. What will become of the other three, including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor?

Chris Hemsworth recently filmed his fourth standalone Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set for release in 2022. After that, what’s going on? Sony producer Amy Pascal recently revealed that Tom Holland may star in another trilogy of Spider-Man films after No Way Home, sending a question in Hemsworth's way about whether he’ll keep on keeping on with the God of Thunder. In his words:

How many Spider-Mans has he done? He's a little behind me. I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up, but I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me.

As per usual, it sounds like Chris Hemsworth is being humble and using his quick wit to keep an actual answer a mystery. He told Australia’s The Today Show that he’s down to return as the character, but it’d be up to Marvel Studios whether those in charge still have “enthusiasm” for him in the MCU. Considering Thor has quickly become a favorite in the universe, he’s dead off, but it does have us wondering if perhaps Thor’s tenure could come to a close soon just like his fellow original Avengers, doesn’t it?

Chris Hemsworth is about to break an MCU record as the first character to have over three standalone movies with Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth installment in the franchise is directed by Taika Waititi after the filmmaker revitalized the God of Thunder in Ragnarok following the dismal reception for The Dark World . In total, Hemsworth has played Thor in seven live-action movies since his 2011 introduction (eight counting his Doctor Strange cameo), so it’s possible his arc could begin to wrap up.

But maybe not. Chris Hemsworth clearly loves playing the character, and we wouldn’t want anyone else in the role. Following Avengers: Endgame, Thor will likely find himself trying to get out of his Snap funk, which had him eating a lot of guacamole and gaming. He has handed off his role to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, begging the question of how Thor will proceed.