Will The MCU’s Kingpin Ever Go From TV To Movies? Here’s The Latest From Vincent D’Onofrio

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for consistently treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are all to aware that Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is about to premiere on the streaming service, bringing back Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/ Kingpin. But some fans are hoping to see him in upcoming Marvel movies, and now the actor has addressed that concern on social media.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when D'Onofrio returned as Kingpin in Hawkeye, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again. But Kingpin has yet to appear on the big screen, with fans wanting to see him opposite Tom Holland in a Spider-Man movie. He was asked about finally sharing the screen with Peter Parker on Twitter, responding with:

If Sony and Marvel ever get their sh*t together maybe. It's a complicated rights issue. Hope so.

Points were made. While D'Onofrio clearly wants to come to blows with the wall crawler, it's out of his hands. Sony and Marvel's joint custody of Spider-Man is a complicated legal situation that makes certain crossovers difficult to nail down. So it's unclear if we'll ever see Kingpin and Spider-Man actually meet on the big screen. Fingers crossed that it happens eventually; there's certainly tons of fan interest.

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Just like in the MCU, in the comics Kingpin is a New York City-based villain. And as such, he's most commonly associated with battling Spider-Man and Daredevil. Unfortunately, he's only been able to battle the latter hero in the MCU so far, although he also had a notable conflict with Hawkeye and Kate Bishop.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is clearly an important asset for Sony, but he's also one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And there are plenty of characters that fans want to see him paired with, especially those that he has a history with in the comics.

While it remains to be seen if this happens, D'Onofrio clearly loves playing Kingpin in any way that he can. And with Daredevil: Born Again already filming its third season, he's not going anywhere.

Season 2 of Born Again will premiere March 24th as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31st with the 2026 movie release list.