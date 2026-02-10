How Much Control Do Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio Actually Have Over Their Daredevil: Born Again Characters?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been off to a great start already in 2026 with the surprising accomplishment that is Wonder Man. While the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday is certainly the project most fans are waiting for the most, there is plenty of other good stuff coming as well, including Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This year has also added a new twist.

Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox are officially listed as executive producers for the second season of the show, titles they didn’t have last time around. One fan took to X to celebrate this fact, believing that it meant the two actors would have direct creative control over their characters. D’Onofrio personally set the record straight that while they are involved in creative decisions, they are just two voices among several. The actor wrote…

Not true. We are Exec producers yet It is always a collaboration between all the creatives in production. It always works best this way. I tried the other way when i was in my early years of acting and it never worked out as well. The more smart and talented people involved the better.

The executive producer title is sort of an odd one in Hollywood, as it can cover a wide variety of responsibilities, or lack thereof. In many cases, it can be little more than a ceremonial title, something some stars get once they reach a level of power in the process. It can also simply indicate that somebody has a financial stake in the product. Other times, executive producers do take a more active role in production. However, they are rarely, if ever, the “final word” on decisions.

In the case of Daredevil: Born Again, it seems likely that Cox and D’Onofrio are taking a more active role. The thing is, that this was already the case. It’s been widely reported that the major changes that happened during production of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, which included the return of the characters of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, happened at least in part because Cox and D’Onofrio expressed concern about the way Born Again had originally been planned.

If anything, the executive producer title is just formalizing an arrangement that was already in place. The actors have a voice in how the show moves forward, but they work with the other creatives to make it happen. In a follow-up post, D’Onofrio called out showrunner Dario Scardapane, as well as many of the other people involved in making Daredevil: Born Again the show it is. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are certainly big reasons the show is so good, but they’re not the only ones.

Since we know that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is already planned, we can expect Cox and D'Onofrio's influence to continue for a while. Season 2 hits Disney+ in March.