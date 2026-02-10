How Much Control Do Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio Actually Have Over Their Daredevil: Born Again Characters?
Vincent D'Onofrio sets the record straight.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been off to a great start already in 2026 with the surprising accomplishment that is Wonder Man. While the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday is certainly the project most fans are waiting for the most, there is plenty of other good stuff coming as well, including Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. This year has also added a new twist.
Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox are officially listed as executive producers for the second season of the show, titles they didn’t have last time around. One fan took to X to celebrate this fact, believing that it meant the two actors would have direct creative control over their characters. D’Onofrio personally set the record straight that while they are involved in creative decisions, they are just two voices among several. The actor wrote…
The executive producer title is sort of an odd one in Hollywood, as it can cover a wide variety of responsibilities, or lack thereof. In many cases, it can be little more than a ceremonial title, something some stars get once they reach a level of power in the process. It can also simply indicate that somebody has a financial stake in the product. Other times, executive producers do take a more active role in production. However, they are rarely, if ever, the “final word” on decisions.
In the case of Daredevil: Born Again, it seems likely that Cox and D’Onofrio are taking a more active role. The thing is, that this was already the case. It’s been widely reported that the major changes that happened during production of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, which included the return of the characters of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, happened at least in part because Cox and D’Onofrio expressed concern about the way Born Again had originally been planned.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You can binge-watch Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again if you have a Disney+ subscription and get ready just in time to watch Season 2 next month.
If anything, the executive producer title is just formalizing an arrangement that was already in place. The actors have a voice in how the show moves forward, but they work with the other creatives to make it happen. In a follow-up post, D’Onofrio called out showrunner Dario Scardapane, as well as many of the other people involved in making Daredevil: Born Again the show it is. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are certainly big reasons the show is so good, but they’re not the only ones.
Since we know that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is already planned, we can expect Cox and D'Onofrio's influence to continue for a while. Season 2 hits Disney+ in March.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.