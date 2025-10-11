Marvel’s Wonder Man Trailer Is Delightfully Meta, But What I Really Love Is That A New MCU Bromance Is Brewing

Since the beginning of the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Cinematic Universe has been churning out TV shows that stray from the typical blueprint for the franchise’s fare. From the trippy WandaVision to the fourth-wall breaking She Hulk: Attorney at Law, a number of these shows have been quite unique. The long-awaited Wonder Man promises to be quirky as well and, thanks to the first trailer, fans have a true taste of its meta take on Hollywood. As great as that is, I’m also really loving that this may be the start of a new MCU bromance.

Wonder Man Looks Like It’s Going To Skewer The Entertainment Industry In Fun Ways

Over the years, MCU fans have had a look at the high school experience via the Spider-Man trilogy, explored the realm of politics through the Captain America movies and gotten varying looks at the legal system through She-Hulk and Daredevil: Born Again. So it’s quite interesting that we haven't had a good look at what Tinseltown is like in the shared universe, until now. Wonder Man focuses on Simon Williams (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an actor seeking to play the show’s eponymous character in a film reboot.

The brief sneak peek that dropped late last week teased the heavy show business vibes this upcoming Marvel series would have, and the new trailer – which premiered during New York City Comic Con expands on that tone. With this new footage, fans get a look at Simon’s experiences, which include auditions, chats with managers and even a heavily desired callback. The sight of Williams also doing acting exercises is also very funny, but also true to what some real-life thespians have described over the years.

Anyone looking for superhero action in this footage may be somewhat disappointed, but I’m really loving the comedic and somewhat satirical approach that’s seemingly being taken here. But, of course, this is an MCU set show, so fans should definitely expect to see some spectacle at some point during this eight-episode show. I’m excited for what lies ahead when it comes to the thrills and the commentary on the inner workings of Hollywood. At present, though, I need to acknowledge a new character duo I think I’m going to love.

There’s A Friendship In Wonder Man That Has The Potential To Be Very Entertaining

Simon Williams won’t be alone as he seeks to earn the part in Von Kovak’s (Zlatko Burić) new, big-screen take on Wonder Man. Joining Williams in his journey will be actor-turned-faux terrorist-turned-court jester Trevor Slattery, who’s played by the returning Sir Ben Kingsley. Audiences last saw Slattery in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it seems that since the events of that film, he’s jumped back into the acting game proper. In fact, the trailer reveals that Trevor is also in the running to play WM.

It doesn’t seem like there’s any true competition between Trevor and Simon, however, as they seem to be guiding each other through the process, which I love. The MCU has already had some strong bromances between the likes of Steve Rogers & Bucky Barnes, Tony Stark & James Rhodes and Peter Parker & Ned Leeds. I can’t say I was expecting to see Simon forge a bond with Trevor but, based on the new footage, it’s both funny and endearing. I look forward to seeing the relationship between this pair develop over the course of the show.

There’s reason to be excited about Wonder Man not just because Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley are fronting it but because of the strong creative team behind it. Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton serves as co-creator, director and executive producer and, thus far, Cretton (who’s also directing the upcoming Spider-Man: New Day) has proven he knows how to craft a superhero story. In terms of the cast, the ensemble also includes Demetrius Goose (who plays Simon’s brother), Ed Harris, X Mayo and Arian Moayed.

I’m still eager to see more of this new MCU show, but this first trailer has me excited and intrigued by what’s to come. Here’s hoping the Hollywood vibes, funny character dynamics and other elements translate into a wholly entertaining and compelling piece of TV.

Wonder Man is set to premiere on January 27, 2026, so be sure you have a Disney+ subscription to stream it. In the meantime, check out offerings that lie ahead on the 2025 TV schedule.