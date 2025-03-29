I've Been Wondering What's Going On With Denzel Washington After His Viral Black Panther 3 Comments. Ryan Coogler Has An Update

This would be a legendary collaboration...if it happens.

Normally, when Marvel announces casting, there’s a lot of pomp and circumstance – as that Doomsday 5.5 hour live stream illustrated – and it’s very official. However, late last year, Denzel Washington made headlines for casually dropping that he might be in Black Panther 3. Now, after he broke the internet with that statement, it’s unclear what exactly is going on, but Ryan Coogler’s comments about it make the picture a bit clearer.

When asked about the discussion circulating about Washington being in the film on Nightcap, the director responded with a simple “yep.” Then, he elaborated on his hope to work with the legendary actor, implying that Black Panther 3 could very well be the movie where this collaboration finally happens:

Yeah, I’ve been dying to work with Denzel, man, and I’m hoping we can make that happen. But I got every intention of working with him in that movie. As long as he interested, man, it’s gonna happen. He’s a living legend, man, and a great mentor for so many of us. You know, he’s all about looking out for us now.

While that’s not technically a confirmation, it does make me think there’s a very big chance Denzel Washington will make his MCU debut in Coogler’s upcoming Marvel movie. Clearly, they both want to work together, and it seems like as long as all the details work out and all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed, we’ll see the Oscar winner in Black Panther 3.

That point was also made clear when Washington clarified his Black Panther comment by saying that he doesn’t really know what the Creed director is cooking up for him. He explained that the director asked if he’d be interested, and he responded by telling him, “Whatever it is, I’ll do it.”

As all these statements clearly point out, Coogler and Washington really want to work together, and this Marvel movie seems like a great opportunity for them to do just that.

So, it would seem these two are heading down the road of both working on Black Panther 3, and I can’t help but wonder who Denzel Washington could play. However, no matter what happens, I’m positive his role in the MCU will be iconic.

Now, as we wait for more updates about Black Panther 3 and the Training Day star’s involvement in it, you can check out Coogler’s latest collaboration with Michael B. Jordan when Sinners makes its 2025 movie schedule debut on April 18. Meanwhile, if you happen to be in New York, you can see Washington in the Broadway production of Othello.

Or, if you simply want to go back and watch the first two Black Panther films while fantasizing about how these two legends could work together on the third one, you can do it with a Disney+ subscription.

