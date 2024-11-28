6 Marvel Characters Denzel Washington Could Play In Black Panther 3

The news that Denzel Washington is going to be in Black Panther 3 is one of the most earth-shattering surprises in pop culture as of late for a couple of reasons. For one, the two-time Academy Award winner previously claimed that he was “beyond the tights years,” while also adding that he is not completely opposed to the idea of starring in an upcoming superhero movie, in 2016. Secondly, there was no official announcement that there would be a third Black Panther movie (and there still is none, as of November 2024) when he nonchalantly revealed that Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him while doing press for his new 2024 movie, Gladiator II.

At this moment, even the beloved veteran actor does not know what his Black Panther 3 role will be. Nevertheless, he said that he is willing to accept whatever part he is offered, no matter how big or small, out of his admiration for Coogler, who also has an upcoming thriller called Sinners coming out in 2025. I have no doubt, whatever it is, that Washington will nail his part in the upcoming Marvel movie but I also cannot help myself from speculating over who from the pages of Marvel Comics we may see him bring to life. So, I thought I would look into it and present the following Marvel characters whom Washington could potentially play in this forthcoming sequel to one of the best Marvel movies yet.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Olumo Bashenga

Denzel Washington says he does not mind if he only shows up in Black Panther 3 for one scene, or even one line, and I certainly respect that. However, if that were to be the case, I believe an actor of his stature deserves to make one hell of a cameo, and a memorable appearance he would certainly be able to make if cast is by playing Olumo Bashenga.

Generations before Shuri, T’Challa and T’Chaka took on the mantle of the Black Panther, Bashenga became its originator – or, at least, that is how he was identified in his first appearance in a 1977 issue of Black Panther. A later comic called Avengers of 1,000,000 BC from 2017 would retcon this information, referring to a character named Mosi as the first Wakandan warrior to don the black fur. However, since Bashenga is still honored as the nation’s first king, I think a flashback or an appearance from the Ancestral Plane as Bashenga would be the proper fit for Washington.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

S’Yan

On the other hand, it would be even greater to see Denzel Washington star in Black Panther 3 in a main role, perhaps as somebody from T’Challa and Shuri’s family we have not met yet. In that regard, the first person to come to mind for me was their uncle, S’Yan.

T'Chaka's brother was actually first introduced in Marvel Comics in 2005, as created by filmmaker Reginald Hudlin with John Romita Jr., and depicted as a fierce warrior who taught his nephew much of what he knows about combat. It would be interesting to see him appear in a flashback to T’Challa’s youth before reappearing in modern-day as a mentor to Shuri as she continues her reign as the Black Panther.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Doctor Voodoo

For as wonderful as it would be to see Denzel Washington play a Wakandan, another part of me would be interested to see him appear as a hero from a whole different realm and one whose MCU induction is way overdue as far as I am concerned. The character’s name is Jericho Drumm, otherwise known as Doctor (or Brother) Voodoo, whose current absence in the franchise would be forgiven by casting someone like Washington in the role.

The Sorcerer Supreme from the realm of voodoo was previously rumored to appear in 2016’s Doctor Strange, and again in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when he did not show in the predecessor. Considering how much darker and more mystical the MCU has become with installments, such as the WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along, I think we have waited long enough to see Doctor Voodoo work his magic, and seeing Washington bring him to life in Black Panther 3 would make for one enchanting spell.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Changamire

I just remembered that I, coincidentally, included Doctor Voodoo on a list of Marvel characters John David Washington should play. So if Denzel Washington would be willing to pass on that role for his son’s sake, I have another potential Black Panther 3 role in mind that would be even more fascinating named Changamire.

Created by prolific writer Ta-Nehisi Coates with Brian Stelfreeze, Changamire was a philosopher who was chosen to be a tutor King T’Chaka’s royal court and also served as a personal mentor to Queen Ramonda. However, at one point, he would accidentally inspire a violent revolt in Wakanda with his anti-royalist teachings. Seeing this powerful nation at civil war would certainly make for an interesting plot to Black Panther 3, making the idea of Washington playing Changamire pretty exciting.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Tetu

Of course, as we know from Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning performance in 2001’s Training Day as corrupt LAPD detective Alonzo Harris, the actor is electric when playing a bad guy. So, in that case, I think it would be especially fun to see him in a more definitively villainous role that would still allow Black Panther 3 to incorporate the hypothetical Wakandan civil war storyline.

Tetu was a student of Changamire who became so inspired by his mentor’s anti-monarchical beliefs that he would become the co-leader of a violent revolutionary group called The People. As many of the best Marvel movie villains so far have taught us, the key to a great foe portrayal is making them equally fearsome and respectable, boasting a reasonable motive for their actions. Washington could easily make Tetu into one of the most fearsome and respectable MCU villains yet.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Achebe

Then again, I think it would be especially interesting to see just how dark Denzel Washington can go with his villainous portrayal. We would need to cast him as a pretty bleak foe and, for that, we need not look much further than Achebe.

Once a kindly family man with a college education, the native of the African country of Ghudaza was driven to madness after rebel guerillas destroyed his farm, killed his wife and left him for dead. He would go on to successfully attempt to overthrow the Wakandan government with help from none other than Mephisto. This is the kind of juicy villain role that any actor curious to get into comic book films would kill for and one that Washington could bring something unique to.

Hopefully, we receive some formal confirmation that Black Panther 3 is in development soon, and with it at least a hint at who Denzel Washington is playing in the sequel. Until then, take a look at other exciting releases to look forward to on our upcoming 2025 movie schedule.