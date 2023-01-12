Would John Stamos Join The MCU After Taking On The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr.? Here’s What He Says

The superhero genre is a powerful force in the entertainment industry that is showing no signs of slowing down. Tons of A-listers have joined franchises like the MCU, although there are some that fans are still waiting to see pop up in a future movie or TV project on Disney+. That includes Full House icon John Stamos , who recently voiced Tony Stark/Iron Man in an animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends. But would Stamos join the MCU after taking on the Iron Man mantle from Robert Downey Jr.? Here’s what he says.

Robert Downey Jr. officially ended his tenure as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, after playing the hero for a decade. As such, John Stamos had some big shoes to fill when voicing the role for three episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends (so far). He was asked by Extra if he’d be interested in actually joining the shared universe possibly as a variant of Iron Man , saying:

Say that a lot louder. I’m sure there’s some Marvel people around here somewhere.

How fun is that? While some actors are exhausted with constantly being asked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it sounds like John Stamos is down to clown. And by clown I mean playing Iron Man again, possibly as the first person to take the mantle since RDJ. We can dream can’t we?

John Stamos’ comments to Extra came as he was promoting the new season of the Disney+ series Big Shot. Eventually the conversation turned to Marvel, as so many interviews are wont to do. He was further pressed by his interview, asking if he’d really step into the shared universe, saying:

In a heartbeat.

There you have it. After dipping his toe into the superhero genre with a voice role, it looks like John Stamos would be all too happy to join the MCU, either playing Iron Man or another role entirely. Considering just how rapidly the shared universe has been expanding on both the small and silver screens, it definitely seems like a real possibility. Hopefully Kevin Feige and company are paying attention.

While the MCU is a well-oiled machine, there’s constantly opportunities to bring new characters into the shared universe. Recently that included the great Kevin Bacon, playing a fictionalized version of himself in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special . Then there’s Star Wars icon Harrison Ford, who has inherited the role of Thunderbolt Ross from late actor William Hurt. And as such, Stamos could easily join the fold in one way or another.