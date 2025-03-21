Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About The Russo Brothers Saying ‘There’s Nobody’ But Robert Downey Jr Who Could Play Doctor Doom

When it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing Doctor Doom in the MCU, the internet went crazy. To this day, his choice to return to this cinematic universe has been hotly debated, and many have questions about him playing a character who is not Tony Stark in upcoming Marvel movies. Now, while we still don’t know much about Downey's Doom, the Russo Brothers have reassured us that nobody but RDJ can play the character. However, some fans still aren’t convinced.

What The Russo Brothers Recently Said About Robert Downey Jr. Playing Doctor Doom

Anthony and Joe Russo recently shared their thoughts about the current state of the MCU in an interview with The Times. When they were asked how they intended to bring in RDJ to play Doctor Doom, given that he already portrayed the beloved Tony Stark (who is now deceased because of the events of Endgame), Anthony Russo gave us this tidbit as a response:

We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story, But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to.

Overall, this is a sentiment the Russo Brothers have maintained. In this case, the comments also came alongside their goal to have a more succinct story at the heart of the movies. So, they are seemingly very confident in their choice to bring the Oscar winner back to play a new character.

In the past, the Russo Brothers have shared which comics they have drawn inspiration from and they have given some insight into the ‘radical vision’ they have for the franchise going forward. Overall, more solid information about Doomsday and Secret Wars as a whole is still rather slim, but, their confidence in Downey is obvious.

However, considering the rocky track record the MCU has had recently and the past RDJ has with this universe, fans on social media don't share the same sentiment as the Russo Brothers.

What The Fans Have To Say About Robert Downey Jr. Playing Doctor Doom

As mentioned, ever since the initial reveal that RDJ would be taking up the mantle of Doctor Doom, reception has been mixed, to say the least. Some have been worried about his presence as Doom, citing that it feels as though the MCU isn’t confident in the stars they have currently. Meanwhile, others are excited but are still aware of the glaring concerns this immediately brings.

Since the initial announcement, fans across the internet have not been holding back when it comes to their thoughts and opinions on the casting of Doctor Doom. So of course, following this newest statement from the Russo Brothers, many had the opposite opinion of them, as they commented on Comicbook's post:

Nobody? I mean lotsa people can lol don't get me wrong, I am very much excited for RDJ DrDoom, but still, you got options lol – kingdomcome.art

“there’s no one else that could play this part” mads mikkelsen sitting around being the perfect victor von doom - _nickolasanthony_

I want victor von doom, not some evil stark variant. – nelson025

Respectfully, DOOM should’ve been a different actor and a character that has his own roots and backstory, unrelated to a “variant “ tie in. Still gonna be there opening night! 😂 – mrmattly

The way Dr. Doom is such an iconic and top tier villain, this is the LAST role that should’ve had stunt casting 😵‍💫 could’ve had a books of doom show to really set him up, introduce the rivalry a bit more in the F4 film, then bam you have a great jumping off point for doomsday and secret wars – cupid.cosplay

Charlie Clapham Michael Fassbender, Cillian Murphy, Jon Hamm, Nikolai Coster Waldau, Mads Mikklesen, Vigo Morrtenson, Antony Starr, Sam Witwer, the list goes on... – skull101ify

While these are only a few handpicked comments, the general consensus is that fans would like to have an original MCU Doctor Doom rather than a possible Tony Stark variant.

However, this isn’t the first time the comics have had the titular character portrayed by someone else, see Superior Spiderman or even the current ‘Ultimates’ comic where Doctor Doom is actually a version of Reed Richards. There are plenty of comic books where this kind of idea -- if it is indeed where the Russo Brothers are leaning -- has been done successfully.

Overall, fans are concerned about seeing Robert Downey Jr. back in the MCU. However, the Russos are seemingly very confident in their choice. So, when the movie comes out in 2026, we'll have to see who is right.