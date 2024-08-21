This New Look At Martian Manhunter In George Miller's Justice League Is A Masterclass In Prosthetics, And I So Wish This Movie Wasn't Scrapped
Justice League: Mortal's Martian Manhunter would have looked incredible if the movie had ever happened.
Fans of superheroes have had it good for the last couple of decades. Between all the upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming DC movies fans are wanting for very little, but for all the movies that we’ve had, there are some that we’ll never see. One of the more exciting superhero movie concepts of the last decade was the now-scrapped Justice League: Mortal, and now I’m wishing even more that it had happened.
Justice League: Mortal was going to be George Miller’s foray into the superhero genre, and the movie came remarkably close to happening. All the major roles in the film had been cast, which included Mad Max’s Toecutter (and future Immortan Joe) Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter. On Instagram, some images recently dropped showing Keays-Byrne doing what is likely a screen test in full makeup as the character, and it looks awesome.
We had seen concept art of Justice League Mortal characters before, but this is one of few images of what the actual actors would have looked like in their roles. The shot of Hugh Keays-Byrne in the makeup chair are almost frustrating considering he likely went through hours of time in the chair for a screen test that would ultimately lead to nothing. Justice League: Mortal would end up getting shelved and we’ll never see it.
Justice League: Mortal came remarkably close to actually happening. The movie had been fully cast, which included Armie Hammer as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Adam Brody as The Flash, and D.J. Cotrona as Superman. Usually when a movie gets to the casting stage, it’s a pretty sure thing, but that wasn’t the case here.
Reportedly, Warner Bros. wasn’t happy with the script and thought it needed work. Unfortunately, this happened during the 2007-2008 WGA strike, so no work could be done on the screenplay. There was also a need to start filming at a certain time to receive financial rebates from the Australian government. The contracts on the cast lapsed before a script could be completed, the start date was missed, and the movie ultimately never recovered.
Maybe Justice League: Mortal wasn’t going to be the greatest superhero movie ever, but George Miller has a remarkably strong track record as a director. From live-action to animation and from family films to action, Miller has found success in just about everything he’s attempted, so seeing him do his particular take on a superhero movie is an incredibly enticing idea.
It’s not all bad news. Adam Brody and D.J. Cotrona got their chance to play superheroes in the Shazam! movies. George Miller would go on to make Mad Max: Fury Road, which may not have even happened if Justice League: Mortal had been a massive hit. And considering the state that Armie Hammer’s career is currently in, not having him play Batman was probably a good thing in the end. Still, this is a movie I will always wish I had seen.
