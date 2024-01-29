The New Supergirl Has Been Cast, And I Can’t Wait To See The DC Universe’s Woman Of Tomorrow In Action
Another DC Universe casting has come in!
When DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the DC Universe Chapter One slate a year ago, one of the movies unveiled to the public was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This news followed six months ahead of Sasha Calle’s take on Kara Zor-El debuting in The Flash, but with the conclusion of the DC Extended Universe and the forthcoming arrival of the DC Universe, this new shared continuity will see a different actress bringing the Kryptonian hero to life. On that note, it’s been revealed that House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock has been tapped as the new Supergirl, and I can’t wait to see her in action.
Earlier this month, Alcock was reported to be one of the three frontrunners to play Supergirl, the other two being Locke & Key’s Emilia Jones and The Winchesters’ Meg Donnelly (who voices Supergirl in the Tomorrowverse timeline of animated movies). Then last week, word came in that Alcock and Donnelly both recently screen tested for the role. Now The Wrap has shared that Alcock, who played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) will be the next actress to play Supergirl on the silver screen.
James Gunn confirmed Milly Alcock’s casting on Instagram, writing:
In addition to her presence in the Game of Thrones spinoff series, Alcock’s TV credits include Australian shows like Upright, The Gloaming and Reckoning, but her only film credit is 2018’s The School. Needless to say being cast as Supergirl is going to catapult her to Hollywood stardom, and we won’t necessarily have to wait until Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to see her as Kara Zor-El. Supposedly Alcock’s Supergirl will first appear as a member of Superman: Legacy’s cast, with that reboot, which will be the first DC Universe movie, coming out in summer 2025.
While her Legacy appearance isn’t confirmed, assuming it does happen, Milly Alcock will share screen time with David Corenswet, who’s playing a younger Superman in the DCU, though not one who’s only just got started as a superhero. As for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it doesn’t have a release date set yet. Like James Gunn mentioned though, it will be based off the same-named limited series from Tom King and Bilquis Evely, with Ana Nogueira writing the movie’s script. During the DCU Chapter One unveiling, Gunn described this Supergirl as being "much more hardcore" and "not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."
Milly Alcock will be the third actress to play Supergirl in a movie; along with Sasha Calle, Helen Slater starred in 1984’s Supergirl, a spinoff of the Christopher Reeve Superman movies. However, in recent years, Melissa Benoist has been the media’s most prominent onscreen Supergirl, having led her own six-season series and appeared in other Arrowverse shows. Adrianne Palicki also recurred as the character in Smallville.
We’ll keep you apprised on more details concerning Milly Alcock playing the new Supergirl as they come in. For now, be sure to look over what upcoming DC movies, both DCU-related and falling under the Elseworlds umbrella, await in the coming years.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
