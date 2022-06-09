One Of The Boys' Grossest Season 3 Scenes So Far Has Surprisingly Won An Award

Spoilers ahead for the first three episodes of The Boys Season 3.

Season 3 of the raunchy superhero series The Boys has finally started to drop episodes on Amazon Prime Video, and as expected, there were scenes that were a bit hard to swallow. Episode 3, called “Barbary Coast,” included The Deep finally coming back to The Seven, but in order to do so, he had to prove his worth. Homelander put together a nice meal and later forced Deep to eat his octopus friend, Timothy. The super gross scene has surprisingly won The Boys an award.

Animal activist organization PETA awarded the AFTV Tech Not Terror Award to The Boys for using a CGI octopus and “sending the message that eating animals is grotesque and cruel.” In the weird scene on The Boys, Deep was ultimately against eating Timothy, trying to tell Homelander that he is a father and that Timothy keeps telling him not to eat him. Unfortunately, Deep had to give in, making himself (and me) gag while doing so.

This isn't the first time that PETA has drawn attention to how a TV or film project handles scenes involving animals. The organization took aim at Clifford the Big Red Dog despite the big red dog himself being CGI, and Rebel Wilson's Pooch Perfect reality show caught the attention of PETA shortly after it premiered in 2021. The organization even had a fish-related request for the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Who could have guessed that The Boys would receive praise for a scene involving an octopus being eaten alive? The CGI evidently won the organization over.

Since we’re only three episodes into the third season of The Boys, it’s likely that we’ll get even more insane and gross scenes as the season goes on. This certainly wasn't the first mishap that The Deep has had with his aquatic friends. Plus, we’ll be getting the long-awaited (and feared) “Herogasm” storyline later this month, which features a superhero orgy on an island in the comic books. Whatever could go wrong? Maybe The Boys will win even more awards as the season continues, for whatever reason.

As for how The Deep will get past eating his friend now that he’s back on The Seven, it’s clear that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get back on top (even if it means betraying those he loves). Starlight definitely didn't want to bring him back to the group after he sexually assaulted her.

That octopus scene was not the only talked-about scene of the first three episodes. Towards the beginning of the premiere episode, fans were greeted with a scene featuring the Supe Termite, who shrunk down to explore the insides of his lover. This included a massive penis prop and a weird-but-you-can't-stop-watching moment that ended in tragedy after Termite sneezed and made his lover explode. With it being The Boys, can you really expect anything less?

