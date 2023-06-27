James Gunn's Superman: Legacy Hero And Lois Lane Have Been Cast, And These Choices Are More Powerful Than A Locomotive

The race to be cast in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy has been a hot ticket in the world of entertainment news. With the DC Comics' cinematic playground about to undergo another reboot, the choices to carry on the franchise’s roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane are the first two building blocks to this movie world of tomorrow. We now know who will be filling those roles, as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan and Pearl’s David Corenswet are now the new Lois and Clark.

Deadline broke the news, which apparently came from a very secretive audition process that wanted to land on a decision before a potential SAG-AFTRA strike. “Full costume and makeup” screen tests were used to help Peter Safran and James Gunn, co-CEOs of DC Films, pick Corenswet and Broshnahan from the crowd of names that have been speculated as in the running.

Of course, some of you might be thinking that this is a bulletin just waiting to be swatted down by James Gunn himself. That couldn’t be farther from the truth, as the man himself confirmed the news on Twitter with the following message:

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people).

Yes, the man that made us all emotional over Rocket Raccoon’s Guardians of the Galaxy journey is continuing to lay his Superman: Legacy cards on the table. And that viral tweet about “David and Emma” seems to have gotten things half right. “David” is obviously Mr. Corenswet, who made an impression as one of the male leads in Ti West’s big X prequel Pearl; whereas the party being supposedly left in the cold is Sex Education star Emma Mackey.

That leads us to the newly chosen Lois Lane, which sees Rachel Brosnahan following up her time on the Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with a pretty huge gig. All of the recent Superman: Legacy casting chatter had her pitted against the likes of Mackey, as well as Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor for the coveted role of the Daily Planet’s ace reporter.

Imagining David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as DC’s new incarnations of these journalists/lovers is already an exciting prospect. And with fan art of Corenswet’s Superman already in existence, part of the job is already done. Though now, a larger question looms in the air: will Nicholas Hoult fulfill the fan art prophecy, and become the next Lex Luthor?

We’re probably going to have to be a little more patient in that regard, as Superman: Legacy is scheduled to land in theaters on July 11, 2025. In the meantime, the world of upcoming DC movies will see Blue Beetle taking the stage next, thanks to its cinematic debut being set for August 18th, 2023.

More to come…