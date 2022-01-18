Ray Fisher Responds To Joss Whedon’s Viral Comments About His Acting

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have the unprecedented life of Justice League. The 2017 theatrical cut brought together by Joss Whedon failed to impress audiences and critics alike, eventually leading to the release of Zack Snyder’s four-hour director’s cut. Since then there’s been plenty of drama and accusations about Whedon, and now Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has responded to the director’s viral comments about his acting.

Ray Fisher has been open for years about what it was like working on Justice League once Joss Whedon was brought in to complete the project, with situations happening on set which he deemed to be unacceptable. Whedon recently was interviewed about his various controversies, where he took aim at Fisher “a bad actor in both senses.” Cyborg himself took to to social media to respond, posting:

Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Tomorrow the work continues.#MLKDay A>EJanuary 17, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. While not getting into the nitty gritty of Joss Whedon’s wild new interview, Ray Fisher was able to fire back, while also seemingly brushing off the director’s comments about his character and talent. We’ll just have to see if he returns to social media now that Martin Luther King Jr. day has passed.

The above post comes to us from Ray Fisher’s personal Twitter account, and definitely captured the attention of the public. He’s been using social media to share his experiences with Joss Whedon, claiming that some executives at Warner Bros. and DC tried to cover the drama up. Of course, he’s far from the only actor who has had an issue with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator. In fact, Whedon’s interview also took aim at another member of the League: Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

The situation surrounding Ray Fisher and Joss Whedon became public back in 2020, where the actor began sharing his experiences on set, and claimed Whedon was both “abusive” and “unprofessional” when joining the set of Justice League. Said comments have seemingly inspired other colleagues of Whedon’s to come out about their own negative experiences, including a number of Buffy cast members and Gal Gadot.

The recent interview of Joss Whedon by Vulture quickly broke the internet, and inspired new discourse about the Avengers filmmaker’s behavior. This is especially true because he took jabs at both Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot, denying their claims and even maintaining that there was a language barrier between himself as the Wonder Woman star . And just like that, the drama surrounding the “cancelled” director has been reignited.

From this latest report, it’s clear that the drama surrounding Justice League and Joss Whedon will continue for the foreseeable future. Ray Fisher is seemingly determined to bring some accountability to the DCEU for what happened after Zack Snyder departed the set. We’ll just have to see how the situation continues to shake out.