Scream’s Melissa Barrera Becomes Wonder Woman In DC Fan Art, And I Hope James Gunn Is Paying Attention

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, although the DC side of things is currently going through some changes. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are crafting a new universe. There are countless questions about the first slate of projects tilted Gods and Monsters, especially related to which actors will be taking on superhero roles in the upcoming DC movies. Scream’s Melissa Barrera became Wonder Woman in some DC fan art, and I hope Gunn is paying attention.

It seems like Gal Gadot's tenure as Wonder Woman is done, so it's just a matter of time before James Gunn casts another actor in the role. Since Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7, her schedule should be free, and some fan art from Twitter shows how awesome she'd look as Diana Prince. Check it out for yourself below:

A concept of Melissa Barrera as Absolute Wonder Woman that I was making for a video on my channel, I ended up losing the recorded material... but at least the final piece remained. pic.twitter.com/bu4r72YSYnDecember 11, 2024

I mean, how cool is that? You can't deny that the Scream VI star would look pretty awesome in full Wonder Woman garb. Of course, the plans for the character in the DCU are currently a total mystery, so as fans we should probably not hold our collective breath. Still, it's fun to see fan castings brought to life with art like this.

In December of 2022, it was made clear that Wonder Woman 3 was being scrapped, shortly after James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-CEOs of DC Studios. And with the character seemingly not being used for the first slew of projects, it seemed like Gal Gadot's tenure as Diana Prince was up. So fans have a number of ideas for who could take the role, including Barrera.

While this is all fan fiction at this point, it would definitely turn heads if Melissa Barrera and James Gunn got to collaborate sometime in the future. James Gunn was temporarily fired by Marvel before Guardians 3, with the cast writing letters of solidarity in hopes of him being rehired. While he was eventually brought back, Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter is not expected to return for Scream 7.

But given her two movies as a final girl, as well as her performance in Abigail, Barrera definitely has the action experience to take on playing a hero like Wonder Woman in the forthcoming DCU(which kickstarts with James Gunn's Superman). Although exactly what Gunn and Safran are looking for the character is a total mystery for the time being.

This is obviously not the only case of fan casting related to the mysterious DCU. While the Superman cast list includes a number of heroes, moviegoers want to see who will play favorites like Batman, Robin, and more. Wonder Woman is a hugely popular character, so she's one that eyes are definitely going to eyed on that casting.

Superman will hit theaters June 21st. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.