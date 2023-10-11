SnyderVerse Fans Just Got Bad News Regarding The Future Of The DCU

The DC Universe has had many peaks and valleys since it debuted with Man of Steel. Leadership has changed a number of times, with James Gunn and Peter Safran recently named co-CEOs and tasked with creating a new shared universe that leans more into serialized storytelling. While there are currently countless questions about what’s coming in the new DCU, SnyderVerse fans just got some bad news regarding the future of the property. Let’s break it all down.

While Zack Snyder’s trilogy of movies started the DCEU, the franchise pulled away from his concepts and characters following Justice League ’s disappointing box office performance . The new DCU’s first phase is titled Gods and Monsters , but moviegoers have been wondering about the fate of the previous Justice League stars. And according to a report by Variety , none of those actors will be reprising their roles in the new shared universe. That includes the likes of Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ben Affleck, who played Wonder Woman, Flash, and Batman respectively.

Do you hear that sound? It’s SnyderVerse fans collectively letting out a sigh of disappointment. This news might not be all that surprising, but it’s wild to hear that the OG team of heroes is officially donezo. Arthur Curry is also expected to get his swan song in Aquaman 2, although Jason Momoa is reportedly pivoting to the role of Lobo in the new DCU. Indeed, Gunn looks like he’s starting from scratch and crafting new versions of beloved DC heroes in his shared universe.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

It was previously revealed that Henry Cavill wasn’t playing the title role in Superman: Legacy, with actor David Corsenswet taking on the mantle as the Man of Steel. James Gunn revealed a handful of characters that he’ll be utilizing in the new DCU, albeit in a different timeline/continuity. Those will be Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, John Cena’s Peacemaker, and Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle. Unfortunately for fans of the previous DCEU movies, the cast of Justice League has seemingly taken their final bow.

While Gunn and Safran will be able to form a more cohesive shared universe starting with Superman: Legacy, there are likely still plenty of fans who are bummed that the original Justice League is no longer going to be getting in on the fun. This news comes shortly after the release of The Flash, and before Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finally hits theaters this December. I have to assume that this news will discourage moviegoers from heading to theaters for the Jason Momoa-led blockbuster. After all, why bother seeing what happens to Atlantis when we’re getting a new timeline entirely? We’ll have to see if DC gets another box office disappointment as a result.