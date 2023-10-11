Apparently Jason Momoa's Time As Aquaman Is Winding Down, But There Are Still Plans To Include Him In James Gunn's DC Universe

DC movies fans are only a few months away from the end of an era, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom wrapping up the DC Extended Universe in December, and the DC Universe taking its pace. While there will be a few DCEU holdovers sticking around in the new shared continuity spearheaded by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, including Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and John Cena’s Peacemaker, apparently Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will not be sticking around for the DCU. Instead, there are reportedly plans to include the actor in a new role.

Within its report alleging that Momoa got drunk, dressed like Johnny Depp and tried to get Amber Heard “fired” on the set of The Lost Kingdom, Variety mentioned that none of the lead actors cast by Zack Snyder for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League will reprise their roles in the DC Universe. In Momoa’s case, the publications’s sources claim that Momoa has “engaged in talks” to play the antihero Lobo, and would debut as the character in either Superman: Legacy or his own standalone movie.

Rumors have been swirling for a while about Jason Momoa potentially transitioning from Aquaman to Lobo, but when asked about this in November 2022, the actor played coy and simply said that “that would be amazing if that happened.” By the following January, Momoa posted a cryptic video after meeting with DC, which spawned renewed speculation that he might be playing Lobo going forward. Naturally his new report is only adding fuel to the fire, though it sounds like nothing has been set in stone just yet.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, and debuting in the pages of 1983’s Omega Men #3, Lobo is a Czarnian powerhouse who was originally depicted as a straightforward villain, but then brought back in the ‘90s as an antiheroic bounty hunter and quickly became a fan-favorite. In addition to appearing in animated shows like Superman: The Animated Series, Young Justice and Justice League Action, he was previously played in live-action by Emmett J. Scanlan in the short-lived Syfy series Krypton.

If the DC Universe’s Lobo, whether he was played by Jason Momoa or someone else, were to first appear in Superman: Legacy, that would give it something in common with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, as that 2020 animated movie also featured the character in a prominent role. Unlike Man of Tomorrow though, Legacy will not be an origin story. Considering that Superman: Legacy’s cast already includes superheroes like Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Metamorpho, throwing Lobo into the mix doesn’t sound farfetched, although then the question becomes whether he’s be a major supporting character or simply cameo.

It’s unclear when or even if we’ll receive official confirmation about Jason Momoa playing Lobo, but for now, fans of his take on Arthur Curry can look forward to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opening in theaters on December 20. That, along with Superman: Legacy’s arrival on July 11, 2025, are just some of the upcoming DC movies that are officially slated, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for our continuing coverage on them.