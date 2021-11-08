Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Delivers Our First Look At Green Goblin

The countdown is on, people. It's feels like it's been forever since we got to witness the first footage from Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the film's release date feels like it is still extremely far away... but a new trailer is coming, and soon. The mix of Eternals playing in theaters and the forthcoming arrival of the latest Sony blockbuster – namely Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife – makes the atmosphere perfect for a brand new preview. And to tease that forthcoming release, we now have the theatrical poster for the movie, featuring our very first look at Green Goblin in the film.

Perfectly teeing up the forthcoming trailer – which will surely deliver some big surprises and teases – Sony has officially released the exciting new artwork below, which features the titular hero facing off against two of his greatest villains. Check it out below!

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Admittedly it is not the clearest image in the world, as Green Goblin is very purposefully relegated to the back of the poster as a means of a tease, but if you crop the highest resolution version of the artwork available, you can very clearly see that it's definitely Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborne from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man:

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

We first got the hint that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin was going to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the first trailer dropped, as that preview featured a very familiar pumpkin bomb along with Dafoe's very famous laugh, but this still feels spectacularly special. Despite the fact that both Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus were featured in the Sam Raimi movies, the two characters never got to share the screen together, but this poster teases that we're finally going to see that, and the anticipation that generates for the blockbuster cannot be measured.

Of course, we also can't ignore the hints at some other villains that this Spider-Man: No Way Home poster features. Seeing that streak of lightning behind all of the characters in frame is a clear reminder to us that the movie is going to feature the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro (hopefully redeeming the character after The Amazing Spider-Man 2). And while it may be a bit of a stretch, seeing that pile of rubble that the wall-crawler is on makes me wonder if that could possibly be a hint at the return of Sandman (specifically Thomas Haden Church's version from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3).

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, Marisa Tomei, and J.K. Simmons, Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in theaters on December 17. Stay tuned in the coming days for more info about when the latest trailer is going to drop, and to learn about all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe titles that are set to debut in the coming months/years, check out our Upcoming Marvel Movies guide.