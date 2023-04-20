Spider-Man Movies Are Finally Heading To Disney+, But There Are Some Big Ones Still Missing

It’s Marvel season once again, as some big blockbusters based on stories from the pages of Marvel Comics are heading to theaters in the months. Among the upcoming Marvel movies we'll see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is set to dig into even more of the multiversal mayhem established in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Only adding to the excitement is the news that several Spider-Man movies are finally heading to Disney+... even if there are some big titles still missing from the fray.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Select Spider-Man Movies Soon Heading To Disney+

Previously you'd have to use Starz’s digital library to stream Spider-Man movies, thanks to a deal between Sony Pictures and the cable network. Those days look to be coming to an end, though, as Disney+ (opens in new tab) has put out a press release announcing big changes. Here's the list of select titles in the Spider-Man saga that will be added to the streamer's library in the United States, as well as the dates to expect them:

Spider-Man (2002) - 4/21/23

Spider-Man 2 (2004) - 4/21/23

Spider-Man 3 (2007) - 4/21/23

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) - 4/21/23

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - 5/12/23

Venom (2018) - 5/12/23

As you can see, there are several titles missing from this Spidey-centric smorgasbord. While disappointing, that's not entirely unexpected, as there's a good potential reason for movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage being left out of this announcement – even though fans are probably looking forward to rewatch the full Tom Holland run of films thus far or even Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

The officially named Spider-Man Universe of Characters is noticeably not fully represented here, and fans won't be able to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Disney+ to prepare for the arrival of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse this summer.

That's more than likely due to the aforementioned pre-existing agreements standing between Sony and Starz – which evidently no longer extends to the first Tom Holland Spider-Man and first Tom Hardy Venom movie among others. Surely the goal is eventually to have all Spider-Man related movies on Disney+, including previously releases and upcoming titles like the Kraven The Hunter feature, but that time has not come yet.

Here is the complete list of Spider-Man blockbusters that don't currently have a date for a Disney+ debut. Unless noted, you still find these films on Starz's streaming library as of the time of this article's publication:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (2018) (Available on FXNow/DirecTV)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Morbius (2022) (Available on Netflix)

From this point out, the puzzle of which movies go to which streaming service is still a bit complicated. With Sony's recent Netflix deal putting up an 18-month window of post-theatrical exclusivity, we might not see Miles Morales' adventures Across The Spider-Verse on Disney+ for some time, for example.

Don't expect the world of Spider-Man to be incomplete forever though. Further along in Disney's announcement came a promising update that signals hope for those with a Disney+ subscription who want to dig back into the complete adventures of Peter Parker in the near future. While there are no specific dates included, here's the official line on when you might be able to expect Spider-Man: Far From Home and other Spider-titles to come online:

Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.

Even with the missing movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony's Spider-Man Universe of Characters and Sony Pictures Animation, April is going to be a good time for fans to catch up with their favorite big screen web slinger, as subscribers can expect their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to arrive real soon.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will light up theaters all over, starting June 2, and for more Marvel-related reading, check out our Marvel Movies Ranking and chart the path of Spidey in the MCU via our Marvel Movies In Order guide.