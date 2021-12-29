Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jamie Foxx Sends Love To Cast And Crew After The Crossover Movie Passed The $1 Billion Mark

In the latest twist in the film industry, Disney and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has snatched up grosses that look like they've come from the pre-pandemic movie market. Tom Holland’s latest web-slinging adventure has now crossed the $1 billion mark at the movies, and it’s cause for celebration from all involved. So leave it to Jamie Foxx to send his love to the cast and crew, after the crossover movie passed that high water mark, in a way that only he could.

Reacting to the news through his Instagram , the actor who did in fact return to his role of Electro in the latest MCU adventure sounds like he was all smiles. Foxx thanks all who made this “historic event” possible, with his trademark charm and graciousness on full display. Here’s the full contents of his message, as they appeared:

With a little under half a month under its belt, Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown itself to be a pretty powerful picture, and it’s only continues to dominate. It almost feels like Christmas is still going on for movie theaters, and those audience members who were waiting for “the right movie” to make their return to such venues. The demand has been so great, it’s lead come locations to sadly cancel showings of movies like Nightmare Alley in order to provide more showings.

Naturally, there are some that seem to be talking about the downside to such a historic showing, as the rest of the competition seems to have been decimated as a result. That’s a discourse that won’t go away anytime soon, and it’s not exactly a new talking point when you really think about it. While there may be some that see these numbers as a negative, it’s still nice to see folks like Jamie Foxx congratulating their colleagues on a job well done.

Heading into 2022, the trend would seem to suggest that Spider-Man: No Way Home will still be going strong in the lead position, at least for the first few frames of the new year. Smart money would suggest that either the fifth film in the Scream legacy, or even Sony’s MCU adjacent Morbius , could be the contenders that unseat Peter Parker from the top spot. Then again, the market is still as unpredictable as it’s always been; so Jamie Foxx might want to get some further congratulatory tweets ready, just in case.