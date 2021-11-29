Andrew Garfield: What To Watch If You Like The Tick, Tick...Boom Actor

Tick, Tick...Boom! has become a hit on Netflix , directed by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, alongside a myriad of famous faces. Garfield, who has been around in the business for some time, has plenty of other amazing performances that you can watch right now, from his time in the superhero world to more dramatic pieces.

If you’re looking for some of Andrew Garfield’s best movies, check out these great picks that are available to stream right now.

The Amazing Spider-Man Franchise (Amazon)

Andrew Garfield was actually a part of a superhero franchise well before he decided to become Jonathan Larson for Tick, Tick...Boom! For a couple of years, Garfield took on the role of the classic superhero, Spider-Man, for both The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel.

There has always been this constant debate about who is the best Spider-Man , whether it’s Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, or Andrew Garfield. Personally, I’ve always had a special place in my heart for Garfield. He has this certain swagger while playing Peter Parker that I’ll always enjoy, and the chemistry he had with Emma Stone , who played Gwen Stacy, was fantastic. And, with the rumors going around that he might be in Spider-Man: No Way Home, right now might be the best time to binge-watch his Spider-Man movies.

Rent the Amazing Spider-Man franchise on Amazon.

The Social Network (Hulu)

Arguably what made first Andrew Garfield well-known, The Social Network is a brilliant movie. In this biographical film, we see the beginnings of Facebook, one of the most known social platforms in the world, and the drama that ensued with its creators once it started to grow in popularity.

I’ve always really loved The Social Network. Andrew Garfield portraying Eduardo Saverin was the perfect casting, with plenty of super memorable scenes showing off his acting skills. The whole The Social Network cast is also stacked with talent, creating an engrossing story that will capture your attention from start to finish. The score and set design is also fantastic as well.

Stream The Social Network on Hulu.

Rent The Social Network on Apple TV+.

Never Let Me Go (HBO Max)

If you want a romantic science-fiction film, check out Never Let Me Go. Starring Andrew Garfield, Carey Mulligan, and Keira Knightly, this movie is set in a different world with a completely different history in England, and follows a love triangle between the main three leads.

I feel like for most romance films, they really dive in deep on the love aspect (as is expected), but what I like about Never Let Me Go is that it’s not just about the love between the characters, but the world around them as well. Andrew Garfield is great as Tommy D, and really captures the portrayal of the character from the book the movie is based on, as does the rest of the cast. This film takes so many twists and turns you won’t look away from it for a second.

Stream Never Let Me Go on HBO Max.

Rent Never Let Me Go on Amazon.

99 Homes (Pluto TV)

Next up, we have the drama 99 Homes. Starring Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon, the movie is about a single father who is kicked out of his home, so in order for him to stay there with his family, he decides to help a businessman kick other people out of their homes.

This is definitely one of Garfield’s underrated roles in all of his movies. His acting is powerful in 99 Homes and he takes it to another level, creating a masterful movie that is filled with moments that will pull at your heartstrings from beginning to end. One of my favorite parts about 99 Homes is its focus on the economic state of America, and what people will do for their family to survive.

Stream 99 Homes on Pluto TV.

Rent 99 Homes on Amazon.

Lions for Lambs (Pluto TV)

One of Garfield’s first ever roles in Hollywood was in the movie, Lions for Lambs. This war film stars several famous faces like Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep and more, telling the story of how several people who never seemed to have a connection to war are all connected in a certain way.

Playing Todd Hayes in the movie is Andrew Garfield, and as this is one of the bigger roles that made him stand out, I can see why he started to get more work after this. He acts well alongside many of the other famous faces of this war movie, and further pushes along the story. While I do think there are better and more realistic war movies out there, I believe Lion for Lambs is a good one to check out some of Garfield’s great acting.

Stream Lions for Lambs on Pluto TV.

Rent Lions for Lambs on Amazon.

Hacksaw Ridge (HBO Max)

Next up, we have Hacksaw Ridge, a biographical war film starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Mel Gibson. In this movie, taking place during WWII, we follow real-life combat medic, Desmond Doss, who refused to carry a gun or any weapon while he served.

Hacksaw Ridge is an amazing movie, hands down. Receiving six Oscar nominations, there’s really so much to love. Garfield’s portrayal of Desmond Doss is absolutely fantastic, and I can understand why he got a nomination for it at the Academy Awards, from the harrowing war scenes to those of him saving lives, as well. It’s truly one of his best movies, and to me, one of the best war movies ever.

Stream Hacksaw Ridge on HBO Max.

Rent Hacksaw Ridge on Amazon.

Boy A (Amazon)

You might not have heard of Boy A, and that’s because it’s actually not a big screen offering - it was a television film. This drama, starring Andrew Garfield, tells the story of Jack Burridge, who has changed his name after spending fourteen years in a juvenile prison, and is now going back into society again.

Coming out in 2007, way before any of his other famous work, Garfield received a lot of praise for his role in Boy A. The struggles that this young man was facing after spending so much time in prison is perfectly played out by Garfield, mixed in with a powerful story that’s wonderfully told. It’s no wonder that he went on to star in so many projects afterwards, since this was one of the films that showed how talented he was.

Rent Boy A on Amazon.

Breathe (Starz)

Next up, we have another biographical drama, titled Breathe. In this movie, we get to learn the story of Robin Cavendish, a British advocate for disabled people, who became paralyzed from the neck down at twenty eight years old due to polio.

Starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, I again think this is one of his underrated movies. Garfield and Foy have brilliant chemistry together and tell a heartbreaking love story that is also so powerful at the same time, showing that even through the worst of times, love can still prevail. And, honestly, the story of Robin Cavendish, who is one of the longest-living survivors of polio in Britain, is inspiring and motivating. Definitely some of Garfield’s best work.

Stream Breathe on Starz.

Rent Breathe on Amazon.

Under The Silver Lake (Showtime)

If you want a good comedy, check out this hilarious dark comedy thriller, called Under the Silver Lake. Starring Andrew Garfield, this movie follows his character, who is going out on a journey to try and find out why his neighbor suddenly vanished into thin air, without any sort of trail left behind - only for this to lead to him finding out a dark secret about the world around him.

I’ll be honest, Under the Silver Lake is sort of a confusing movie at first, just because a bit of the story can kind of be a little weird and hard to follow sometimes. But, I personally think that adds to its originality as a movie and creates a really intriguing watch experience. Garfield’s performance is brilliantly done, and he brings out a wonderful mix of funny comedy with some dark dramatic moments.

Stream Under the Silver Lake on Showtime.

Rent Under the Silver Lake on Amazon.

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye (Amazon)

Moving on, we have this biographical drama, called The Eyes of Tammy Faye, that follows the history of televangelists Tammy Faye Bakker and Jim Bakker, starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

The first time I watched this movie I was curious to see exactly who these people were, but my God, afterwards I wanted to see this film again and again because the story of these two people is ridiculous and intriguing all at the same time. Garfield and Chastain are amazing in their roles and work together beautifully, making me really want to see them in more movies together. Truly, this is one of those movies where I don’t want to give much away. You have to watch it for yourself.

Rent The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Amazon.

Silence (Paramount+)

Last up, we have the Martin Scorcece-directed movie, Silence, starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver , and several other famous faces. This historical drama follows two Jesuit priests as they travel to Edo-era Japan, trying to spread the word about Catholic Christianity, while also trying to locate their mentor, who has been missing for some time.

It’s a Martin Scorsese film, so you know it’s going to be good, but Silence takes it to a whole new level with its brilliant acting, excellent storytelling, amazing direction - and its cinematography is absolutely perfect and will mesmerize you. It sucks that this movie didn’t get as much attention at the box office as it should have, because it deserved so much more praise.

Stream Silence on Paramount+.

Rent Silence on Amazon.