Andrew Garfield Explains Why He Thinks His Spider-Man Suit Is The Best

When Andrew Garfield became the new Spider-Man for two Amazing Spider-Man movies, he got plenty of chances to wear that iconic spandex suit. But with so many different versions of the suit on screen since Sami Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy back in 2002, you may have a favorite pick from the bunch. Well, the 39-year-old actor believes that his Spidey suit outranks them all with a logical explanation for why.

The design of Spider-Man’s suit is very important as you want to portray the look of Stan Lee’s web-slinging hero well. At the same time, you want the expression to go into the costume since you can’t see Peter Parker’s face as he saves lives and fights his foes. In an early excerpt from Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home- The Art of the Movie (via Comic Book Movie ) , Andrew Garfield made a compelling case for why his Spider-Man suit is the best.

The eyes on mine are definitely the best. The eye shape is just the most open and friendly and, I don't know, sweet. I would say, just practically my suit is the best, because I have zippers on my wrist so that I can get my hands out. You get more breaks. But none of the suits are that much fun to wear.

Garfield explained a lot of good points. When you look at every live-action Spider-Man costume , you can see throughout the years the transitions getting better and better. No longer was this suit looking like something you could buy from Party City like in the 1977 series The Amazing Spider-Man. The designs truly complimented this hero’s spider-like qualities and web-slinging action. In the 2012 Amazing Spider-Man movie, complaints came from fans that the red and blue suit looked more like staring at basketball-like material. Luckily, the sequel made the costume look better with those white, buggy eyes that gave more expression to the superhero. And as Garfield said, they do look sweet.

Despite The Amazing Spider-Man 3 got scrapped , eventually, Andrew Garfield returned as Spider-Man for No Way Home , where he wasn’t the only one wearing the Spidey suit. This time around, he’d be in the presence of Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire all wearing their own different variations of the spandex. Even though Holland’s suit got the techno-centric Tony Stark design, the English actor has actually said he’s jealous of Garfield’s Spider-Man suit . After all, he got to witness the zippers The Social Network actor’s suit had that he could get his hands out of easily. Poor Holland had to use his nose to work his phone! Another challenge of wearing the suits was being distracted by each other’s bulges. Yes, spandex will do that to you.

Because it’s been eight years since Andrew Garfield wore his Spider-Man suit, he was very nervous putting it on again for No Way Home . After all, he had to work with his trainer to get back into shape. It looks like his efforts have paid off as he continued to look like an active superhero. If Garfield were to return as Spider-Man following the MCU hit , this would mean getting the chance to wear what he considers the best Spidey suit. Hopefully, this dream becomes a reality for us Spider-Man fans.