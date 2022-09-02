Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Back In Theaters, And Andrew Garfield Is Psyched

I can remember the moment clearly. Just a few months shy of a year ago, it was about to be opening weekend for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and one question kept rolling through my mind: Is Andrew Garfield really returning as Spider-Man? I’d seen the leaked images and studied the actor’s interviews on the subject (now confirmed to be a string of “fun” lies for himself ), but I couldn’t envision Marvel really granting it, and in the beautiful way that it unfolded on screen. Well, now No Way Home is back in theaters for an extended version, and Garfield can finally be part of the movie’s marketing.

Andrew Garfield looks absolutely stoked to be working with Sony to promote the re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Introducing himself as “Peter 3,” here is the energized message the actor offered up fans as the “More Fun Stuff Version” of the phenomenon hits cinemas.

You heard it from Peter 3 himself: it’s time to experience #SpiderManNoWayHome back on the big screen NOW. Catch it with more fun stuff, get tickets now: https://t.co/YMnN8UG9s4 pic.twitter.com/I9qayGfHm9September 1, 2022 See more

The actor is hoping you “don’t miss” this extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which reportedly features 13 more minutes of the movie that became a box office record breaker over the holiday season when it made over $1.9 billion worldwide in box office earnings along with receiving near-perfect reviews, including from CinemaBlend’s own five-star rating of No Way Home .

Spider-Man: No Way Home's re-release, which was announced back in June, comes just in time for the Marvel Comics character to celebrate his 60th anniversary on the page, along with the 20th birthday of Sam Raimi’s first Spider-Man movie. And what better way to celebrate than all three Spideys. As we now know, No Way Home found a beautiful way to bring together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the hero to defeat some of the latter two's past adversaries. and it was beyond amazing.

As audiences return to theaters this weekend, Box Office Pro is forecasting Spider-Man: No Way Home’s return to theaters with its new footage will bring in $4.6 million more for the Marvel film as Top Gun: Maverick continues to be the leader in what moviegoers are watching. The original theatrical version of No Way Home is currently available to stream with a Starz subscription, but big fans of the movie are curious about what new footage this version includes.