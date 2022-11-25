Black Friday Deals For 2 Big Spider-Man Video Games

PlayStation has been known to make some awesome video games from The Last of Us (which is getting its own TV show ) to God of War, but another big game they released four years ago was Marvel’s Spider-Man, or commonly known as Spider-Man, an acclaimed game that followed the friendly neighborhood superhero as he took on mission after mission in a brilliant open world style.

From that game, a spinoff came out two years later, called Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, following a character from the previous game whom we were introduced to, who has similar powers to Peter. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Miles Morales was the main protagonist in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . Yes, Spider-Man really is everywhere, and now, you’ll be able to bring the games home on Black Friday with these excellent deals.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Spider-Man (2018) - PlayStation 4

We have to start off this list with the original. Spider-Man, released on PlayStation 4 back in 2018, and followed the legendary Peter Parker in New York City. This game tells the story of him confronting Mister Negative, who plans to release a virus that would kill most of New York City – while also dealing with his own normal problems as a civilian, from finding a job to romantic relationships.

While Tom Holland as Spider-Man is great in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans have agreed that this version of Peter Parker is one of the most accurate they have seen in a long time that is comparable to the comics, and as someone who has played the whole entire game, I can fully agree. This Black Friday, you can find deals for the original game on PlayStation 4 at several stores, like Target, Gamestop, and more.

And for those who are wondering if there is a version for PlayStation 5, there is but there’s a bit of a caveat for those who want to play it – which we’ll get into down below.

However, the original Spider-Man is actually backwards compatible with both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, so if you were one of the lucky ones who was able to score a PlayStation 5 despite them always selling out, you can play the game on both consoles.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PlayStation 4

Like I mentioned before, the original Spider-Man game that came out in 2018 was such a huge hit that fans wanted more. And boy did they get that with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales . The game now follows Peter’s partner from the first game, Miles Morales, in his own superhero story, as he learns to harness his true spider powers – as well as some new interesting ones that even Peter Parker never had.

I've always loved Miles Morales, and yes, I am so excited for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, but Spider-Man: Miles Morales is something I seriously enjoyed too, and you probably will as well. For those who want to play Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the game is on sale at several stores today.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PlayStation 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was originally released in 2020 when the PlayStation 5 just came out, so of course, there is a version of the game available for sale on the PlayStation 5.

Remember when I said that there is a remastered version for Spider-Man but there’s a bit of a caveat? This next deal is what I was referring to. In addition to the standard edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS5, there is also an Ultimate edition called Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition that is available to buy.

It’s with this version that you will also get the remastered version of Spider-Man to play.