Wait, Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Almost Feature A Costume Inspired By Miles Morales?

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a doozy so far, greatly expanding thanks to new releases that have hit the small and silver screens. Case in point: Jon Watt’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ripped open the multiverse and featured multiple Peter Parkers . But did the blockbuster almost include a costume inspired by Miles Morales?

Throughout his six appearances in the MCU (so far), Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man has worn a variety of costumes . No Way Home was no exception, as he rocked a few different suits. But did his black costume originally feature a visual tie-in to fellow web slinger Miles Morales? A new glimpse from the top secret set seems to hint at this, check out the costume in question below,

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Well, I’m intrigued. It looks like the black suit that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man wears to battle Electro in No Way Home could have looked a bit different. While the theatrical cut showed the suit largely devoid of color, it seems that there were more hints of red when Holland (and his double) was rocking the costume on set. And he definitely resembles Miles Morales in that type of get-up.

The above image comes to us from YouTube , from a video about the making of Spider-Man: No Way Home that reportedly originated on Amazon Prime UK. Costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays broke down what it was like to develop each character’s looks, including the three different versions of Spider-Man. That’s when we see an image of the red and black suit, which definitely will pique the interest of hardcore Spider-fans.

Miles Morales has been Spider-Man on the page for a while now, but really catapulted into the public consciousness thanks to Sony’s Oscar winning animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Miles was the protagonist in that project, and fans can’t wait to see more of him in the sequel . For the costume shown above, it’s surprising that there weren’t more rumors about Miles showing up in No Way Home. Then again, the internet was already losing its mind over Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return.

Of course, audiences are holding out hope to see a live-action version of Miles Morales in the MCU. It’s unclear when that might happen, but perhaps that’s why the suit shown above ultimately removed those touches of red. And with Sony seemingly developing a new trilogy of movies, maybe that’ll be the opportunity to bring the fan favorite young hero to the big screen. We’ll just have to wait and see what the studios are cooking up, and if/when Tom Holland makes a new deal to return as Peter Parker.