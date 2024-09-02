Charlie Cox Reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home's Scrapped Joke About Ben Affleck's Daredevil, And I'm Honestly Surprised Deadpool And Wolverine Didn't Use It
Before the latest Marvel movie in the timeline, Deadpool & Wolverine, brought back characters from several Marvel franchises, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to unite characters from multiple cinematic universes. It brought together three different big-screen versions of Spider-Man, and it almost included a reference to another Marvel movie that wouldn’t have been out of place if it had come from Deadpool.
Spider-Man: No Way Home included the surprise return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch in a brief scene, confirming the actor was officially reprising his role in the MCU as Daredevil. At the Tampa Bay Comic Con (via Popverse), Cox says there was a line that was shot, but never used, that saw Jon Favreau, who played Foggy Nelson in Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, make reference to the former role. Cox explained…
Unfortunately, the line did not make it into the final film. In the flick, Cox and Favreau's characters speak briefly about potential legal issues that Happy Hogan could be in, and Hogan tries to talk his way out of responsibility. I can easily see an alternate take where Hogan says he is "foggy" on the subject, and I kind of wish it had made the final version.
To be fair, I had nearly forgotten Jon Favreau was in Daredevil, and it's been a long time since I've seen Affleck's version. A lot of people probably would have missed the joke, which may be why the scene wasn’t used. Still, it’s just the sort of joke that Daredevil & Wolverine could have also used in its wild narrative, which also involves Happy.
In fact, Jon Favreau appears briefly in Deadpool & Wolverine as Happy Hogan, the same role he played in No Way Home. While a “Foggy” joke wouldn’t have had much context in that moment, later in the film Deadpool meets Jennifer Garner’s Electra and they make fun of the Daredevil movie and its ill-fated sequel. Some sort of reference to Favreau having appeared earlier in the movie certainly wouldn’t have been out of place.
Considering Deadpool & Wolverine included Channing Tatum as Gambit, a reference to a movie that never existed, a Foggy Nelson joke with Favreau certainly wouldn’t have been too obscure for the new Marvel movie. But who knows? With Charlie Cox’s role in the MCU only increasing with Daredevil: Born Again premiering next year, there might even be a chance for the new Foggy Nelson and the old Foggy Nelson to meet in some future MCU project. Certainly, that moment would not go by without a knowing reference.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.