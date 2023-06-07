Clues Are Stacking Up That A Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Delay Might Be Possible

Most rabid Spider-Man fans got to the end of the brilliant new animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and eagerly wondered, “When does the next one come out?” Nevermind the fact that we had to wait almost five years between the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and this current movie. We are an impatient community. We want the juicy cliffhangers from the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to pay off… soon! This is why we put together an early guide to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , which has up to date information regarding casting, the creative team, and a release date. Only, that last one doesn’t feel as set-in-stone as I might like.

As previously stated, it took the animation team four years to work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And their hard work paid off! The movie received rave reviews from critics , and got off to a fast start at the box office. But during an appearance on the ReelBlend podcast , Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton said something once we brought up Beyond the Spider-Verse that made us sit up and pay closer attention. We asked about the challenges of delivering this anticipated part three in less than a year, as Beyond the Spider-Verse currently is on the calendar for March 29, 2024. And Pemberton told us:

Here’s the deal with the third film. No one will talk about the third film. For multiple reasons. But also because none of us want to talk about the third film. Everyone on this film is so exhausted from this movie. Because this has been one of the toughest, most intense experiences any of us have ever had. Everyone, across the board… when you watch that movie, you can see the effort that has gone into that film. Every frame. Every sound. Every line. Everyone’s exhausted. So there’s kind of an informal pact. Do not talk about the third film. Ask me in a month! For sure, I’ll talk about it. But right now? I ain’t talking about it.

We jokingly made the comparison to Daniel Pemberton about asking a woman who has just given birth to a child if she’s ready to have another one. That’s genuinely frowned upon – though, to be fair, child births aren’t added to the calendar years in advance, creating a pressure to “deliver” another “child” into the world!

Beyond Daniel Pemberton’s hesitancy to discuss Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, there have been a handful of other clues to the possibility the movie could be delayed (though the film’s release date remains March 29 at the moment). Most notably, Spider-Gwen star Hailee Steinfeld told The Hollywood Reporter that she spent four years recording her Across dialogue during multiple vocal sessions, but added, “Uh, nope!” when asked if she has started recording for Beyond yet. That’s mildly concerning.

In addition, one eagle-eyed Spider sleuth noticed that the release date had been removed from the official Spider-Verse Twitter account.

So the beyond the spider-verse date has been removed from the official spider-verse bioProbably means nothing but I rather them delay it to make it perfect then rush it pic.twitter.com/5lGftdCYi8June 6, 2023 See more

Still, that same account shared a quote from Chris Miller in Rolling Stone that makes it seem like Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is still on track:

Chris Miller on how much work has been done for "Beyond the spider-verse" "We’re far along. That said, you know, there’s still a lot of work to do." pic.twitter.com/dOOAW42y9FJune 6, 2023 See more

Right now, this is pure speculation. The date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hasn’t changed, meaning that Beyond might land in theaters a few weeks after Across picks up a well-deserved Oscar for Best Animated, just like Into did. At the same time, while a delay would make me sad, I’d much rather the creative team responsible for the masterpiece that is Across the Spider-Verse to have as much time as they need to deliver the worthy cap to what’s shaping up to be the most incredible trilogy of my lifetime.