Making 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' With Phil Lord & Chris Miller

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Seinfeld, and Oscar Isaac) is not just one of our favorite movies of the year, but, for some of us, one of our favorite films of all time. We sat down with the filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller to discuss their process, building the story that bridges the first and third films in the trilogy, the prospects of Miles and friends finding themselves in a live-action world in Beyond the Spider-Verse, and more.

Stay tuned through the interview for our box office predictions, as well as our spoiler-free review of the film. Next week, we welcome the directors for a spoiler-filled chat so stay tuned to ReelBlend for more from the Spider-Verse.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:53 - Phil Lord & Chris Miller Talk ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

00:38:27 - ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ Box Office

00:52:02 - ‘The Boogeyman’ Review

01:04:38 - ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Review (Spoiler-Free)

01:20:48 - Our Favorite Spider-Man Moments

01:27:20 - Outro

