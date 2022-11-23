Fans Pointed Out The Resemblance Between House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock And Spider-Gwen, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Milly Alcock absolutely stole my heart in House of the Dragon, so much so that when she handed off her character to Emma D’Arcy halfway through Season 1, I truly needed a few episodes to mourn her absence. That being said, Alcock clearly has a bright future ahead of her as an actress following the high-profile role if she seeks it and lately, fans have realized she bears resemblance to one fan-favorite character in the Spider-Verse.

Milly Alcock looks remarkably similar to Spider-Gwen from 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is arguably the best Spider-Man movie made yet. Check out this fan post that went viral on Twitter :

Milly Alcock as live-action Gwen Stacy

The resemblance is uncanny! Milly Alcock could absolutely embody the version of Gwen Stacy from a universe where Peter Parker dies and she becomes the big hero, all while being in a rock band called The Mary Janes. The photos of Alcock come from an Australian comedy series called Upright, which just released its second season. Alcock was also previously imagined as Spider-Gwen by Boss Logic on Instagram after “many requests” filled his inbox:

A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic)

Milly Alcock held her own at King’s Landing among the mess of the Targaryen family tree as a young Rhaenyra, who is named heir early in the HBO series. She’d undoubtedly make Spider-Gwen her own with the character’s mix of charm, smarts, and badassery.

There are currently no known plans for Spider-Gwen to reach live-action as Hailee Steinfeld continues to embody her in animation as part of the cast list of the Spider-Verse sequel , Across the Spider-Verse. The Sony Animation movie will reportedly feature more Spider-Gwen alongside Miles Morales whereas on the MCU front, the future of Spider-Man is a little blurry after the incredible Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Some believe that Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney may play Gwen Stacy in the upcoming movie, Madame Web, but others believe she’ll instead play Julia Carpenter, a.k.a. the second Spider-Woman. I do think someday we will get a live-action Spider-Gwen in the MCU, perhaps alongside a live-action Miles Morales, and Milly Alcock is a seriously great choice. I'm not going to unsee it anytime soon.

That being said, Milly Alcock has opened up about the personal struggles she’s gone through since finding fame on House of the Dragon. Alcock shared that the whole thing has made her feel “incredibly anxious” and she’s not eager to jump into “another big franchise.” Being cast in a major Marvel franchise would very much be against those wishes.

The actress, who hails from Sydney, Australia, is 22 years old, with her whole career ahead of her, and perhaps that’s fame and fortune, or maybe she’ll find some great parts in the independent film space after making such a name for herself. Either way, we cannot wait to see what Alcock does next!