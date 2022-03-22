See What Sydney Sweeney Could Look Like As Spider-Gwen In The Madame Web Movie

With superhero movies continuing to dominate the pop culture landscape, a number of studios have created their own shared universe. Sony is no exception, crafting a burgeoning franchise based on Spider-Man mythology (case in point: the upcoming Kraven movie ). One of the upcoming superhero movies is a Madame Web movie, which will star Dakota Johnson as the title character. The movie also recently added Euphoria ’s Sydney Sweeney in a mysterious role, and now we can see what she might look like as Spider-Gwen.

The cast of Madame Web is slowly coming together, and Euphoria fans were delighted to see Cassie actress Sydney Sweeney joining the developing comic book movie. Her role is currently a mystery, although fans have been debating possibilities like Black Cat or Spider-Gwen. Now we can see what the latter might look thanks to some awesome Spider-Man fan art via Instagram . Check it out below,

A post shared by 𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙂𝙔 (@venomhology) A photo posted by on

I mean, I’m sold. Spider-Gwen is a fan favorite character, so her possible role would come with a ton of pressure. But Sydney Sweeney’s already had a celebrated career in projects like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, and would be a killer choice to bring her to life for the first time in live-action.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Hibban Mohammed. The self-described movie enthusiast has gotten quite a following on social media, thanks to awesome fan art of superheroes on both the DC and Marvel side. This image of Sydney Sweeney is no exception, and there would no doubt be a strong reaction from fans if that’s what her role in Madame Web turns out to be.

While Spider-Gwen hasn’t appeared in live-action yet, she’s had an interesting journey in Spider-Man projects. A non-superpowerd Gwen Stacey was featured in both Amazing Spider-Man films and Spider-Man 3. Spider-Gwen as a hero had a major role in the Oscar-winning animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. And fans are eager to see the hero make her way into live-action sooner rather than later.

Of course, there’s no indication that Spider-Gwen will play into Madame Web, as Sony might want to give her a solo movie instead. Still, the theories about exactly who Sydney Sweeney is playing in the movie will continue until the truth is revealed. But just thinking about her and Dakota Johnson sharing a scene on the big screen is exciting.