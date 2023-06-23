9 Things I Noticed While Watching Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse A Second Time

It’s not that surprising at this point that I’m a pretty big fan of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. I talked about how much I loved the original movie and why Miles is literally the coolest character ever. I talked about how much I thought Miles changed as a character in the second movie – and why I somehow love him even more now, but recently, I decided to do something different.

You see, June 18th was Father’s Day, and my father is Puerto Rican, loves Spider-Man, and rarely gets the time to go to movie theaters. So, as a gift, I decided to take him to go see the latest movie that he was dying to see – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This was my second time watching the film, and there were several things I spotted that I didn’t notice before – some that are really good foreshadowing, and others that are just little fun facts. Here is what I noticed during my second time watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

And, major spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse down below!!!

How Every Spider At The Beginning Had The Number 42 On It To Represent Its' Home Dimension (Before It Was Explained)

I could honestly do a whole article about the opening sequence of Across the Spider-Verse and how freaking awesome Gwen is as a character, and having her be the introduction to this film was the best choice. But instead, I’m going to focus on the little detail that kept popping up over and over.

We never really knew how Miles’ got his powers besides the typical explanation – he was bitten by a radioactive spider and badda-bing, badda-boom, he’s Spider-Man. In the opening minutes of the sequel, though, we actually see the spider that bit Miles over and over again - with "42" engraved on its back, because it's from Earth-42.

It doesn’t take long for the movie to explain that this universe is where Miles’ spider was from, and it really sets up the rest of the film, as well as that intense final cliffhanger. Just knowing what that number was from the very beginning now means a lot to me.

Gwen's Band Is Called "The Mary-Janes" In Her Universe

This is just a little fun fact, but did you notice the name of Gwen’s band in the beginning? It’s called The Mary-Janes.

For an all-girl band, that’s honestly a great name, but an even bigger Easter Egg because obviously, we all know a Mary-Jane, whether it be from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies or even the Tom Holland ones. She is everywhere in the Spider-Man universe.

How Gwen's Father Was Wearing A "Visions Academy" Shirt To Represent Her Gymnastics Background

Another fun little thing that I noticed is that Gwen’s father (in her own universe) was actually wearing a “Visions Academy: Gymnastics” shirt in the opening sequences when he was speaking to Gwen after she came home from band practice.

While Gwen herself doesn’t talk much about her universe to Miles, it’s a fair assumption to guess that she did go to Visions in her own universe, and maybe she did do gymnastics because her movements in the film are that of a gymnast. There are many different versions of Gwen Stacy in the comics and the movies, so this is just a guess, but it’s still a cute little nod to her story, which we haven't formally heard.

How Miles' Outline In The Graffiti Mural (Which Was Done In The Last Movie) Looks Like The Spot

This is another thing that stood out to me. In the first film, we see Miles and his uncle (voiced by Mahershala Ali) create graffiti in a subway station, and at one point, Uncle Aaron outlines Miles in white spray paint before he fills it in with black.

When you look at that outline, and then the villain of this movie , the Spot, his outline looks pretty dang similar, and it’s great foreshadowing to show how their destinies are meant to interconnect.

The Juneteenth Poster That Was Hanging Up In Miles' Dorm Room

Another blink and you miss it moment, because Miles is rarely ever in his dorm room in this movie. But, for the brief time you do see him there, to the right of the door there’s a Juneteenth poster that sits there proudly before Miles leaves the room to go see his parents.

Again, a small thing, but something to bring up nonetheless, showing that he’s a proud Afro-Latino.

When Rio Brought Up That She And Her Husband Hate Being Called Their First Names By Teens - And Gwen Proceeded To Do Just That

Something that was honestly hilarious in the film was how Rio Morales reacted to Gwen calling her by her first name when they met originally, which (as someone from a Latino family who loves this representation) is something that is very accurate.

But, what I didn’t notice is that she actually brings up this annoyance earlier on in the film when she is speaking to Miles about another friend of his, Ganke (who also happens to be his roommate). It’s funny how that came back around.

Miles' Father's Canon Event Being Predicted When He And The Spot Shared The Same Vision

This isn’t a “blink and you’ll miss it” moment but I did understand Spot saying their futures were intertwined better upon a second viewing. When Miles starts to see the future after the Spot gains more power, he sees a vision of both his father – as well as Pavitr’s girlfriend’s father, dying while saving someone.

This foreshadows “canon events” in the Spider-Verse and how in many universes, similar events happen, just with different (or slightly different) people, even major deaths.

When Rio Asked Miles What He Did With His Hair — Because He's Not In The Same Universe

Another thing I didn’t notice until the second watch was when Rio asked Miles’ what he did with his hair when he first arrived in what he believed was his home. At first, I was confused, because he had the same haircut when he last saw his mom.

It all made sense afterwards, when it’s revealed that he wasn’t sent to his home, but to the universe that the radioactive spider came from – Earth-42, which is why his mom from that universe asked him about his hair, because her Miles’ hair looks completely different.

Such a mind-bending moment that’s so subtle, but makes such a difference.

How Earth-42's Miles Has A Deeper Spanish Accent Because His Father Is Gone

The last thing I need to talk about is the Across the Spider-Verse ending , where we see Earth-42 Miles , who was never bitten by the spider, and instead became the Prowler under his uncle's watch. When he first speaks to our Miles, you can detect a hint of a deeper accent there.

During the second viewing, I realized why – and my Puerto Rican father confirmed this too, so I think I got it down – his American father died in that universe, so Miles-42 has been spending a lot more time with his mother, which in turn made his Latin accent deeper, which makes total sense. Mind=blown.