Tobey Maguire Opens Up About If He'd Ever Return As Spider-Man Following No Way Home

Many of us will never forget the glorious moment when Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker returned to the big screen in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It sent theaters around the world in explosive cheers at the surprise, even for many of us closely following the rumors. Seeing all three Spider-Man actors together fighting off villains is an all-time great moment in Marvel movie history, but could it happen again?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home ending left things unclear for all the Spider-Man actors we love across the multiverse. When it comes to Tobey Maguire’s thoughts on possibly returning to don the suit for a fifth appearance as his version of Peter Parker, following the 20-year anniversary of Spider-Man recently coming to pass, here’s what the actor said:

I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?

In an interview for Marvel ’s upcoming book Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, which releases on February 28, Tobey Maguire revealed that he’s totally game to keep returning as our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the future. Now that Tom Holland has presumably hung up the suit ( at least until he signs another deal with Marvel ), wouldn’t it be incredible to see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man continue his journey as a seasoned version of the Web-Slinger?

As incredible as No Way Home was, it never really spoke to offering complete closure on what's happened with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker (or Andrew Garfield for that matter, who’s planned threequel was scrapped ). What’s the situation with him and Kirsten Dunst’s MJ? His trilogy memorably ended in heartbreak as he and Mary Jane slowly danced in a moment that seemed to signal the couple’s last hoorah.

Sam Raimi, who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy, recently returned to Marvel by helming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the director was asked about whether he’d be interested in getting back to another Spidey project alongside Maguire, he shared his interest too, stating “all things are possible,” while also admitting he had no “story or plan” in the works at that time.