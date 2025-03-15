The Internet Was Not Pleased About Those Rumors Sadie Sink Could Play ‘Mary Jane’ In Spider-Man 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps getting bigger, with new movies hitting theaters and shows available for anyone with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are buzzing this week about Sadie Sink’s casting in a secret role for Spider-Man 4. There are whispers on the web that the Stranger Things star might be taking over as a more classic approach to the Mary Jane Watson character in the next Spider-Man movie and, across the internet, a number of fans aren't too pleased.

The speculation shared by Film Updates on X suggested Said Sink could be in the running for either Mary Jane Watson or Jean Grey in the 2026 movie release Spider-Man 4. While this remains unconfirmed, fans immediately took to social media to express their frustrations, especially in regard to the notion of replacing Zendaya’s MJ in the MCU. One fan, @Helensfilms, kept it short and sweet, saying what many were thinking. They wrote:

Huh? No shade, But Marvel needs to clear this up right now.

Another user pointed out that Zendaya’s version of MJ, which has been a core part of the MCU Spider-Man movies, doesn’t need to be replaced. @wildestblues commented:

No offense but this Spider-Man universe has already a love interest and that is MJ portrayed by Zendaya!! We don't need Mary Jane we already have the perfect one.

Fans are super excited about the slate of upcoming Marvel films, and there are always tons of rumors and theories surrounding each new project. Often, they don't add up to anything, so the rumors surrounding the young the Glass Castle actress should be taken with a grain of salt.

Zendaya’s version of MJ in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy has become a definitive version of the character, even though she differs from the classic comic book interpretation. Given the intense chemistry between her and Holland’s Peter Parker–and their real-life relationship–fans aren’t eager to see their romance abandoned in Spider-Man 4.

Others took issue with the idea that Marvel Studios might be introducing a "new" MJ, considering Zendaya’s Michelle Jones-Watson was already an offshoot of the character. User @otto_tenet made a fair point, pointing out:

So, we're going to stop pretending Zendaya was a weird offshoot of MJ?

And some fans believe Tom Holland himself wouldn’t be on board with a love interest shake-up. @reallytiffish hits it on the head with:

There’s literally no way Tom Holland allows Zendaya to be replaced as his love interest/his Mary Jane, let’s be so real right now and wrap this up 💀

Tom Holland probably has some pull with the next entry in the franchise, and I doubt he lets his fiancee be replaced as the love interest. Another fan, @TheBigBengal, seems to share a similar sentiment, stating:

I know Peter has different love interests in the comic but he and Zendeya’s MJ had a lot of chemistry (obviously as it spilled over into real life).

The thought of her playing Mary Jane has stirred up some debates, but a lot of people are still really excited about the idea of Sink joining the MCU. Some fans actually think she’d be a better fit as Jean Grey in the X-Men reboot movie, and a lot of folks agree it would suit her pretty well.

Even if the Whale actress isn’t stepping into the Marvel franchise, it’s clear that the fandom is not ready to move on from Zendaya’s MJ just yet. With Spider-Man 4 still in early development, it remains to be seen what Marvel has planned for Peter Parker’s next big-screen adventure. But, if these reactions are anything to go by, the studio might want to think twice before making any drastic changes to Spidey’s love life.

Right now, until the movie drops on July 31, 2026, all we can do is guess how Sadie Sink might fit into Spider-Man 4. Meanwhile, be sure to check out our 2025 movie schedule to see what other projects the Fear Street alum has on the horizon, not related to an upcoming superhero movie.