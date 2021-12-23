Jamie Foxx Talks Working With Willem Dafoe And What Happened When OG Spider-Man Characters Were On No Way Home Set For The First Time

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Proceed at your own risk.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the culmination of years of various Spider-Man movies. The film saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker face off against numerous villains and heroes from previous screen adaptations. Two of the returning characters were none other than Max Dillon/Electro, played by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, and the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe. According to Foxx, working with the OG Spider-Man characters was an - ahem - electrifying experience.

Jamie Foxx joined Marvel to discuss the reemergence of Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The supervillain made his first film appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield as the titular webslinger, but was able to tee off with Tom Holland’s version as a result of Doctor Strange’s botched spell. A tear in the multiverse allowed several other villains to make an appearance , including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. Apparently, the sight of so many iconic Spider-Man characters on set had Jamie Foxx feeling some type of way. He said:

Once you get that then, look, you’ve seen the movie. You see all these cool people, man. You see all these cool people in this movie? Are you kidding me? When I came on, there were some tears. There comes the tears; I said, ‘Whoa, this is about to happen.’ So when you get that call, they work it out and now you’re onset with some of the most incredible actors and actresses in the world. I mean how can you not be happy about it?

But the actor who had the biggest influence on Jamie Foxx was Willem Dafoe, who reprised his role as the Green Goblin from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. While Jamie Foxx’s acting resume is nothing to sneeze at, the Oscar winner was (understandably) in awe of Dafoe’s extensive career. As he explained:

Just the most incredible people. When people have this sheer talent, like there’s no doubt about it, they’re just cooler. Mr. Dafoe — as I would call him — every time I walked onto set, I would bow seven times [at him]. I said, ‘I’m going to bow seven times because I’ve been watching [your movies] for years and you’re just amazing.’ It was just so funny and when he wasn’t doing his thing, he was doing jokes and everything like that, which is usually what I do; he had me on the ground cracking up. When you’re able to come together for something that’s fun, with people that you really admire and respect, that’s just the cherry on top.