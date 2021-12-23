Jamie Foxx Talks Working With Willem Dafoe And What Happened When OG Spider-Man Characters Were On No Way Home Set For The First Time
Sparks flew on the set of No Way Home.
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Proceed at your own risk.
Spider-Man: No Way Home was the culmination of years of various Spider-Man movies. The film saw Tom Holland’s Peter Parker face off against numerous villains and heroes from previous screen adaptations. Two of the returning characters were none other than Max Dillon/Electro, played by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, and the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe. According to Foxx, working with the OG Spider-Man characters was an - ahem - electrifying experience.
Jamie Foxx joined Marvel to discuss the reemergence of Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The supervillain made his first film appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Andrew Garfield as the titular webslinger, but was able to tee off with Tom Holland’s version as a result of Doctor Strange’s botched spell. A tear in the multiverse allowed several other villains to make an appearance, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. Apparently, the sight of so many iconic Spider-Man characters on set had Jamie Foxx feeling some type of way. He said:
But the actor who had the biggest influence on Jamie Foxx was Willem Dafoe, who reprised his role as the Green Goblin from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. While Jamie Foxx’s acting resume is nothing to sneeze at, the Oscar winner was (understandably) in awe of Dafoe’s extensive career. As he explained:
Jamie Foxx wasn’t the only one who recognized the magnitude of No Way Home. The film smashed box office records and is one of the most critically acclaimed Marvel projects to date. It just goes to show - when film legends like Jamie Foxx and Willem Dafoe come together, sparks can fly.
