Live-Action Across The Spider-Verse Fan Art Transforms Oscar Isaac Into Spider-Man 2099

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. The genre continues to be powerful force in the entertainment industry, with various cinematic universes competing at the box office. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy was massively successful, Sony’s animated Spider-Verse is also acclaimed, with Into The Spider-Verse even earning an Academy Award . But will these characters ever get the live-action treatment? Some epic fan art transformed Oscar Isaac into a live-action Spider-Man 2099, and I’m so into it.

Prior to the release of Across the Spider-Verse earlier this year, Oscar Isaac made his debut as Spider-Man 2099 during the final moments of Into the Spider-Verse. That role was greatly expanded in the acclaimed sequel, although some fans want to see him as the futuristic web slinger in live-action. Fan art on Instagram brought that to life, check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Oscar Isaac looks thoroughly badass as Spider-Man 2099, complete with a comic book accurate costume. It’s unclear if/when Sony and Marvel might bring this version of the wall crawler to live-action, but clearly the Star Wars icon can pull off the look. Now make it happen, you cowards!

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Subi Özil. They’ve got over 16k followers on Instagram thanks to epic renderings of comic book heroes, especially those within Spider-Man lore. And while we wait to see if/when Tom Holland will return for a fourth Spider-Man movie , this type of fan art might help to satiate the appetite of the rabid fanbase.

While Into the Spider-Verse was an Oscar winning adventure through the multiverse, the world of that franchise got much bigger with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse . The trio of directors added way more variations of the hero, including Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk . Poor protagonist Miles Morales had to face off against various version of Spider-Man, to dizzying results.

Of course, Spider-Man 2099 isn’t the only character from the animated Spider-Verse that fans want to see pop up in live-action, possibly within the MCU. Moviegoers want to see live-action Miles Morales for the first time, following the animated series and Playstation’s Spider-Man video game. For his part, actor Shameik Moore seems interested in physically playing Miles after voicing the character for two projects.

Unfortunately, fans are currently in the dark regarding what's next for the live-action Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland has expressed interest in taking a break, after filming 6 movies as Peter Parker in quick succession. The twist ending of No Way Home saw the world forget who Peter was, including Ned and MJ. And now the story could seemingly go anywhere.