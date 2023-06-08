Tom Holland Wants A Break From Acting, But Shares Thoughts About Returning As Spider-Man

The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment industry for years now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. There are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line, but there are also countless questions about the shared universe’s future. Chief among them are what’s coming next for Spider-Man, especially given the ending of No Way Home . Actor Tom Holland wants to take a break from acting, but shared his thoughts about returning as Peter Parker in another blockbuster.

The 27 year-old English actor became a household name after debuting as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. He’s already filmed a whopping 6 movies as his signature character, and Holland has shared how he needs to take a break from acting for his mental health. But during a conversation with ScreenRant , he also addressed the idea of playing the web slinger again in the future. In his words:

That's a really tough question. I mean, Spider-Man has got arguably some of the best villains in the comic book world. I love the character. I love Spider-Man. I'd be lucky to play him again, but we'll have to wait and see.

Well, that was honest. It looks like there are currently no concrete plans for Tom Holland to play Spider-Man again on the big screen. But he does seem open to the idea, stating how much he loves the character and referencing Spidey’s extensive rogue gallery. There are still so many villains for him to battle with!

Tom Holland’s comments come as he’s been promoting his new series The Crowded Room, which will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription . Eventually the conversation turned to his time as Spidey, which is probably pretty standard whenever he’s in interviews. While the show took a lot out of him, it seems like he’s pretty open to playing Peter Parker again. Although the exact details of if/when this might happen are a mystery.

I have to assume that Holland was originally contracted for 6 movies with Marvel, which he has completed. So if he does return, the Uncharted actor could potentially negotiate for a much bigger payday. For their part, the Spider-Man producers have expressed interest in continuing with more movies from the current series.

Fans are eager to see what happened to Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. That multiversal blockbuster saw Doctor Strange’s spell succeed in making all of Peter’s surviving loved ones forget his identity altogether. In addition to MJ and Ned, this also includes his fellow superheroes. So any future crossovers will no doubt be fascinating.