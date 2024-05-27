Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir TV Show: What We Know About The Nicolas Cage Series

There are a ton of upcoming Spider-Man projects to look forward to in the coming years, with Disney+’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and the highly-anticipated Beyond the Spider-Verse movie being two of the biggest. Now we have another promising TV show swinging into action, but this one sounds much different than anything that’s come before. Noir, the first live-action series about the Web-Slinger since The Amazing Spider-Man CBS show from the 1970s, won’t turn its attention to Peter Parker or Miles Morales, but instead a version of the character from a completely different era.

At some point in the future, Prime Video’s Spider-Man series about the character famously played by Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage in Into the Spider-Verse will show us a version of New York City not seen in any of the best Marvel movies . Let’s take a look at everything we know about Noir…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel)

Amazon Studios has not yet announced a premiere date for Noir, but the company did reveal during its 2024 upfront presentation that the new Spider-Man show will first be released on MGM+ domestically before it starts streaming on Prime Video. That being said, we can expect to watch the return of Nicolas Cage’s character (in the flesh this time) sooner or later with an Amazon subscription.

While we probably shouldn’t expect to see Noir on the 2024 TV schedule , be sure to check back for all the latest as we will continue to make updates as more information becomes available.

The Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Show Will Follow A Down-On-His-Luck Private Eye And Former Superhero In 1930s New York

(Image credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel)

Unlike more recent Spider-Man movies and shows, which have taken place in modern-day New York, or some strange variation like in Across the Spider-Verse, the upcoming Noir series will go way back in time to the 1930s. It will tell the story of a down-on-his-luck and aging private eye as he grapples with his past life as the Big Apple’s one and only Web-Slinger.

Amazon hasn’t revealed all that much about the specifics of the story at this point, but if the show ends up looking like a live-action version of Spider-Man Noir’s world from Into the Spider-Verse, we can expect some film noir cliches, dark alleyways, and some incredible and over-the-top narration.

Nicolas Cage Will Reprise His Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Role And Lead The Noir Cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the rest of the Noir cast has not yet been announced, we know that Nicolas Cage will be reprising his Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse role for the upcoming Prime Video and MGM+ live-action series. This announcement came a little less than a year after Cage’s version of Superman, a character that previously never saw the light of day, showed up for a few moments in The Flash . This time around, however, Cage’s involvement will be much larger than a brief cameo.

His character was absent for all but the final moments of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ending , and even then, the character didn’t have any lines. Maybe this live-action series will fill in the blanks and explain where the fan-favorite character was during Miles Morales’ inter-dimensional odyssey.

(Image credit: Netflix / Marvel)

In addition to having some big-name talent in front of the camera with Nicolas Cage, Noir will also have some major behind-the-scenes players running things. In May 2024, Amazon announced that Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot would be serving as co-showrunners and executive producers for the new Spider-Man show.

Uziel, who got his start writing various Mortal Kombat projects, has since gone on to make a name for himself as the talented screenwriter behind movies like 22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox, and most recently, The Lost City. Lightfoot has a ton of experience in the TV game, as he wrote and produced shows like Hannibal and Camelot before serving as the showrunner for Netflix’s The Punisher series. He’s also the co-creator of the Apple TV+ original series , Shantaram.

It was also announced in the Amazon upfront presentation that Harry Bradbeer, who previously worked on Fleabag and Killing Eve, would be directing the series. He will also serve as the executive producer of the first two episodes.

Into The Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, And Amy Pascal Are All Involved With Noir

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Oren Uziel And Steve Lightfoot won’t be alone in guiding the direction of Noir, as Amazon has announced that Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, all of whom have had a hand in guiding the Spider-Verse over the years, will be involved with Noir. The trio helped the two co-showrunners develop the series and will also serve as executive producers once things get rolling.

This makes sense, because while Noir will be a live-action series, it includes at least one character (Cage’s Spider-Man) from the Spider-Verse movies. With the franchise still very much alive (When are we seeing Beyond the Spider-Verse?), having them on board to keep up continuity only seems logical.

A Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series Has Been In The Works Since Early 2023

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Though Noir was made official in May 2024, the show had been in the works for well over a year by the time of Amazon’s announcement. Back in February 2023, Variety reported that a live-action Spider-Man Noir series was in the works on the streamer, though Cage’s involvement was not known at the time. What was known was that the show would take place in 1930s New York City and would follow an older, grizzled superhero and not the most iconic Web-Slinger, Peter Parker.

Silk: Spider Society, Another Live-Action Spider-Man Series, Was In The Works But It May Be Dead

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Noir isn’t the only planned live-action Spider-Man series, as Silk: Spider-Society has been in the works for a couple of years now. Back in November 2022, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were developing a show based on the Marvel Comics character for Amazon Studios and that The Walking Dead’s Angela Kang would be serving as its showrunner.

However, as Deadline pointed out just days after the Noir presentation, there was no mention of Silk at the upfront. The outlet heard from its sources that the show was reportedly no longer happening at Amazon and that the project’s tumultuous development could be to blame. Neither the studio nor Kang has come out and said anything at this time, so we’ll have to monitor the situation.