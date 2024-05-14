Nicolas Cage Headlining A Spider-Man TV Series Is Exactly The Kind Of News Sony’s Struggling Spider-Verse Needed To Hear

You may not have realized this, but Sony has more upcoming Spider-Man projects in the works than anticipated. We have heard all of the rumors about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 , made in collaboration with Marvel Studios, and we’re waiting on confirmation of a delivery date for the anticipated animated movie Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Outside of that, there have been movies and television series teased for characters such as El Muerto (played by Bad Bunny), a live-action Miles Morales, and the superhero Silk. But one of those cool-sounding projects finally is moving forward, with Nicolas Cage in the lead.

Cage first played Spider-Man Noir in the initial animated adventure, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He spoke like Bogart in a 1930s gumshoe thriller, and bounced off the existing Spider-Verse characters well. There has been development on an Amazon Prime Video series centered around this offbeat hero for some time now, and Deadline just reported that Noir is moving ahead with a full series order. Nicolas Cage will star in the live-action show, developed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot (who was the showrunner on Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher). There’s no date yet as to when the show will premiere.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, told the trade:

Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.

And that’s exactly what Sony needs to do… expand its Spider-Man universe, using Spider-Man. Not C-tier characters like Madame Web (Dakota Johnson) or Morbius (Jared Leto). Use actual Spider-Man iterations.

Now, it’s a little strange that we can’t get a contemporary Spider-Man to appear opposite Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor Johnson) or Michael Keaton’s Vulture. I still think that task should fall to Andrew Garfield . As for Noir, it reportedly will be set in New York City in the 1930s. And if they adhere to the information set up in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Cage’s Peter Parker will be a private eye who loves fighting Nazis.

Best guess? It’ll be at least a year before we see Noir on Amazon Prime. Maybe by then, we’ll know more about Tom Holland’s future in the MCU, and the date that the Spider-Verse animated trilogy – which also will feature Spider-Man Noir – will conclude. Keep it here for details.