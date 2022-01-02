No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee . But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.

Betty Brant, Midtown High’s ace journalist, had a reduced role in the highly anticipated threequel. The character appears briefly during the opening of the movie when Peter Parker, who has been outed as a superhero, makes his highly publicized return to school. Brant, now an intern for The Daily Bugle, reports on the event and, during the broadcast, she wishes Parker luck by saying, “Go get ‘em tiger.” Fans probably recognize this as the comic-book famous phrase Mary Jane used to say to Peter. Though she missed it the first time, Angourie Rice really appreciated the nod:

No, I didn’t pick up on it, but I love that! There are always so many Easter eggs, and sometimes I miss them until I actually see the film in cinemas. And then I’m like, ‘Ohh! I see what they did there.’

Most might agree with the star’s sentiments to THR , as easter eggs can be hard to catch sometimes. Nevertheless, when one does see the connection, it’s a very satisfying experience. This particular reference is pretty special, and you can’t help but appreciate the fact that the creatives were able to fit it in.

Though her overall role in the Spider-Man trilogy was small, Betty Brant was relatively delightful whenever she appeared on screen. Angourie Rice also seemed to enjoy her time working on the franchise, even amid the intense secrecy that always surrounds it. In the same interview, she made note of that while also explaining the reason for her reduced presence in No Way Home:

Yeah, the pandemic disrupted a lot of things and has affected everything in the world. And it also affected the preproduction of Spider-Man and all movies that were being made, post-2020. So it was that thing of, ‘We want Betty to be in it,’ and I wanted to be in it, of course. It’s been a huge part of my life, and I really wanted to be a part of it. So they were like, ‘We want you to be a part of it, too,’ but obviously, it’s hard with travel. And, of course, with the story focusing on Peter’s bigger-scale journey, they tackle a lot of big existential questions about what it means to be a hero. So it was really fun to come in, do my bit and work with people who I know and like working with. And then to see it on the big screen, it’s this huge emotional, dramatic blockbuster.

Despite that brief appearance, the Mare of Easttown star seems pleased with what she was able to do. And kudos to the producers for doing what they could to get her back for the film. Plus, the star actually got to reprise her role for some Daily Bugle-centric TikTok videos in the lead-up to No Way Home’s release.

The chances of seeing the character again seem somewhat slim, especially considering where the ending leaves Peter Parker. However, it definitely wouldn’t be impossible for her to show up in Spidey’s future . If she does, she could appear as a full-time employee of the Bugle, which could easily position her to deliver another clever easter egg or two.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.