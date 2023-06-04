Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Character Is Making The Internet Thirsty, Because Of Course

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally arrived, and it’s making a serious impression on moviegoers. The animated sequel is receiving strong reviews and reportedly crushing at the box office during its opening weekend. On top of that, the long-awaited movie has also gone viral for a number of reasons. An element that’s proving to be one of the biggest draws is Miguel O’Hara a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, who’s voiced by Oscar Isaac . To put it mildly, the Internet has become downright thirsty over the fan-favorite comic book hero. Because of course it would go wild over a character that Isaac’s playing.

The sequel introduces a number of new characters (some of which have been comic book staples for a while), and they all seem to be amassing greater followings after the film’s premiere. Though based on Twitter , there seems to be a particularly significant amount of love for Miguel, who’s described by Gwen Stacy as a ninja vampire Spider-Man. Social media posts suggest that some people want O’Hara to do more than take a bite out of them:

miguel o'hara could break me in half like a twig and i'd apologize to him. mf got me biting my lips n shit 😮‍💨#MiguelOHara #SpiderMan2099 #AcrossTheSpiderverse #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/jJ3fxaTljCJune 2, 2023 See more

Let’s be honest, the character design is definitely fresh and, while O’Hara is presented as an incredibly serious individual, he also exudes a suave swagger. Another fan definitely took notice of that very thing, and it’s apparently caused them to react accordingly:

#MiguelOHara got me giggling blushing curling my toespic.twitter.com/B0qLyma7peJune 2, 2023 See more

Considering how visceral some of these messages are, you may be wondering just how people actually reacted in the theater when Spider-Man 2099 showed up on screen for the first time. I honestly didn’t see anyone fainting or hollering during my own showing. However, one user joked about being the sole person to get hot and bothered by his debut:

me watching across the spiderverse in the cinema when i realised no one else moaned when miguel o hara came on screen pic.twitter.com/y1RzgZVn5ZJune 2, 2023 See more

Miguel O’Hara made his franchise debut during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the sequel, he’s established as the leader of the Spider-Society, which was formed in order to protect the multiverse. Young Miles Morales eventually gets on Miguel’s radar, and let’s just say that he’s not too impressed by the vibrant, young web-slinger. Unlike Morales, O’Hara’s been around the block and has plenty of training under his belt. That's evident through his physique, which garnered the following response:

The way they animated his weight is so slutty. God damn— #MiguelOhara #SpiderMan2099 #AcrossTheSpiderVerse #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/DfoRI6yJNGMay 31, 2023 See more

“Slutty” may not have been the first word that comes to mind when I think about the design, but whatever floats your boat, I suppose? And that’s far from the steamiest joke that someone’s made about Oscar Isaac’s Spidey. One other fan humorously imagined being alone with him and another animated character:

thinking about locking myself in a room with miguel O’ Hara and death from puss in boots pic.twitter.com/MzqF0JRDVxJune 2, 2023 See more

At this point, Oscar Isaac is definitely no stranger to being the object of the Internet’s affection (or obsession) in one form or another. He went viral for his Dune look , which even garnered a response from his Star Wars co-star, John Boyega. Isaac also caused a stir for calling himself a “cock tease,” and the resulting comments were interesting, to say the least. And let’s not forget his viral red carpet moment with good friend Jessica Chastain, who later addressed it . It’s honestly impressive how Isaac gives off swoon-worthy energy regardless of the role he takes on and, as far as we’ve seen, he handles all of the attention quite well.

It should also be noted, however, that the actor’s actual performance as Miguel O’Hara is incredibly compelling and is one of the highlights of the film. He makes the jaded and tragic O’Hara a Shakespearan figure. So I’d suggest that when you see the movie, make note of the nuances of Miguel as well. But of course, I’m not going to tell you to stop posting those thirst-related tweets at your leisure.