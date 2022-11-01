Oscar Isaac Called Himself A 'Cock Tease,' And The Internet Has Thoughts
You know, he could have just said I don't know.
Oscar Isaac is a flirtatious dude with a great sense of humor. From his steamy moment on the red carpet with Jessica Chastain last year, to the “cock sock” he gave to Denis Villeneuve as a gift after filming his nude scene in Dune, it’s pretty clear that he is both flirtatious and fun, with a sexual sense of humor, and he’s not afraid to talk about it. This sense of humor was firing on all cylinders recently when the Moon Knight actor referred to himself as a “cock tease.” Now, after hearing this, the internet has some thoughts.
While in an interview about his new comic book Head Wounds: Sparrow with Collider, Isaac was asked about the possibility of a Season 2 for Moon Knight. This is a topic that even if he does know something, he can't talk about it. For years now, all upcoming Marvel projects have been shrouded in secrecy, however, they are also hot topics. When asked about them, some actors aggressively and hilariously deny the rumors (I’m looking at you Andrew Garfield), or straight up give away spoilers (cough, cough Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo), or go the boring route and just say I don’t know. Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac is saying things like this:
Yes, you heard that right. When asked about adding a second season of Moon Knight to the list of upcoming Marvel shows, rather than just saying ‘I don’t know,’ Isaac gave a very Oscar Isaac response, calling himself a “cock tease.” While it was funny, many people of the internet pointed out how he could have answered, like @chismosavirus who tweeted:
Others weren’t as surprised, and had hilarious responses to the Isaac's tease, like @buggis6027 who tweeted:
Could he have just said, “I don’t know,” like the Moon Knight showrunner when asked about the character joining the Avengers? Yes, he could have. But, what fun would that be? These Marvel stars spend a lot of time squirming around questions they can’t answer, and I appreciate Isaac’s sense of humor about it all. I also don’t think it’s all that surprising he responded in this way, because he has an extremely flirtatious and sexy track record.
I’m sure we’ll get more funny responses like this from Isaac in the near future, as he’s part of the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse cast and has a few other projects in the works. However, while we wait for more hilarious and sometimes shocking answers from the actor, you can go back and watch the Marvel projects in order, including his show Moon Knight, with a Disney+ subscription.
