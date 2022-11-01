Oscar Isaac Called Himself A 'Cock Tease,' And The Internet Has Thoughts

Oscar Isaac is a flirtatious dude with a great sense of humor. From his steamy moment on the red carpet with Jessica Chastain last year, to the “cock sock” he gave to Denis Villeneuve as a gift after filming his nude scene in Dune, it’s pretty clear that he is both flirtatious and fun, with a sexual sense of humor, and he’s not afraid to talk about it. This sense of humor was firing on all cylinders recently when the Moon Knight actor referred to himself as a “cock tease.” Now, after hearing this, the internet has some thoughts.

While in an interview about his new comic book Head Wounds: Sparrow with Collider , Isaac was asked about the possibility of a Season 2 for Moon Knight. This is a topic that even if he does know something, he can't talk about it. For years now, all upcoming Marvel projects have been shrouded in secrecy, however, they are also hot topics. When asked about them, some actors aggressively and hilariously deny the rumors (I’m looking at you Andrew Garfield), or straight up give away spoilers (cough, cough Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo), or go the boring route and just say I don’t know. Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac is saying things like this:

I had to watch this to see if he actually said that and lo and behold https://t.co/JF6acJWXwr pic.twitter.com/Cn3SDogjYMOctober 27, 2022 See more

Yes, you heard that right. When asked about adding a second season of Moon Knight to the list of upcoming Marvel shows , rather than just saying ‘I don’t know,’ Isaac gave a very Oscar Isaac response, calling himself a “cock tease.” While it was funny, many people of the internet pointed out how he could have answered, like @chismosavirus who tweeted:

the way a simple "im not sure" would've sufficed

It seems like many agreed, as the tweet has nearly 5,000 likes on it. Meanwhile, others, like @jessecalvillo commented on how horny his response was, writing:

Probably the horniest “maybe” I’ve ever seen in my life

Some fans were super shocked by how Isaac responded to the question, commenting funny photos like this one from @kirksburner8 :

pic.twitter.com/1akn1pG4ZvOctober 26, 2022 See more

Others weren’t as surprised, and had hilarious responses to the Isaac's tease, like @buggis6027 who tweeted:

Please stop edging us moon knight enjoyers Mr. Isaac

And finally, to round out the hilarious, and opinionated, responses to Isaac's sexual way of saying ‘I don’t know,’ @heilthenimon tweeted:

No one:Absolutely no one:Oscar Isaac: https://t.co/GuxbA2gifY pic.twitter.com/3SvaMTHOfzOctober 27, 2022 See more

Could he have just said, “I don’t know,” like the Moon Knight showrunner when asked about the character joining the Avengers ? Yes, he could have. But, what fun would that be? These Marvel stars spend a lot of time squirming around questions they can’t answer, and I appreciate Isaac’s sense of humor about it all. I also don’t think it’s all that surprising he responded in this way, because he has an extremely flirtatious and sexy track record.